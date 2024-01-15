Diversiview expands analytics to include National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversiview, the leading portfolio analysis and optimisation tool developed by Australian-based LENSELL, is pleased to announce the expansion of its coverage to include securities listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). By employing advanced mathematical algorithms and cutting-edge technology, Diversiview offers retail investors unprecedented control and access to professional-grade investment insights.

Diversiview empowers users to effortlessly calculate crucial portfolio performance indicators, including Expected Portfolio Return, and to increase the probability of high returns using accurate asset allocation - a unique feature not offered by any other financial application. Investors can also visually explore their portfolio's diversification at the investment level and conduct in-depth portfolio analysis giving them confidence to reach their financial objectives. Providing a transparent, holistic view of portfolios, Diversiview ensures investors possess the knowledge and freedom to maximise returns while effectively managing risk.

Founder and CEO of LENSELL, Dr. Laura Rusu, says, "Diversiview gives self-directed investors control over their portfolios by providing investment insights and analysis tools that were previously only available to professionals. This allows investors to have the confidence they need to optimise their portfolio through Diversiview's sophisticated algorithms, to reach their investment goals."

With the addition of the NSE, Diversiview now supports both major exchanges in India.

As Diversiview continues to grow and adapt to the evolving financial landscape, it remains committed to providing investors with unparalleled analysis and optimisation capabilities. Other exchanges currently covered by Diversiview are the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange), NASDAQ, NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). Diversiview plans to expand its reach to include more international markets, catering to the needs of globally diversified equity investors.

About LENSELL

LENSELL is a research-driven investment decision support platform, that creates technology to support active retail investors in making better-informed investment decisions, tailored to their own needs. LENSELL is committed to financial transparency and equality of chances in wealth management.

