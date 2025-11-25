DJI Docks Transform Hyundai E&C's Namyangju Wangsuk Relocation Project in South Korea

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today published a new DJI Enterprise case study demonstrating how DJI Docks and 3D models are transforming construction surveying and project management. The case focuses on Hyundai Engineering and Construction's Namyangju Wangsuk Relocation Project in South Korea.

DJI Dock 3 Transform Hyundai E&C’s Namyangju Wangsuk Relocation Project in South Korea

Hyundai E & C is setting a new benchmark for smart construction at scale with the help of DJI Docks, DJI's drone–in–a–box enterprise solution. When completed, the Namyangju Wangsuk Relocation Project will be the nation's first stacked underground road, featuring an upper underpass and a lower tunnel spanning 6.4 kilometers. Costing an estimated 1 trillion KRW, the site has been described as the single largest civil engineering project in Korea, requiring tightly integrated coordination among construction, scheduling, safety, and quality.

Throughout the relocation process, demolition and construction progressed almost in parallel. Drones were essential for site surveying, providing critical intel for deciding when and where crews should be mobilized and informing construction planning. Before automated aerial missions were possible, drone operations were manual and labor-intensive: dedicated staff needed to be on-site to manage charging, transporting, flying, and data storage. That changed when DJI Docks was integrated into daily workflows. After a few initial tests, it became clear that automated flights enabled real-time site monitoring, saving time and labor.

Flexible Deployments, More Efficient Workflows

Installed onsite, DJI Docks allow operators to plan missions remotely, schedule flights, and pilot docked drones on demand. For Hyundai E&C, this enabled teams to automate their charging-to-flight workflows while streamlining their data gathering and analysis into a unified platform. Teams can now collect site data every two weeks, enabling more accurate prioritization, scheduling, and issuance of subcontract work orders. The shared data environment reduces the need for frequent in-person meetings. Instead, teams can check updates and collaborate directly.

3D Models Streamline Progress Tracking and Verification

Another key shift has been the move from 2D CAD quantity takeoffs to 3D model-driven verification. Drone-derived measurements feed directly into volume calculations, which are cross-checked against 2D designs for accuracy. Multiple design layers are overlaid on current site conditions, allowing each discipline to review the information they need and plan efficiently. This has streamlined progress reporting: instead of manually marking up photos, teams now overlay official design drawings to compare planned and actual conditions with high precision. For on-site execution, this approach supports reliable quantity estimation, weekly and monthly progress tracking, and verification that construction matches design intent.

Automation Driving Smarter Construction

Automated site monitoring with DJI Docks covers the entire 6.4 km corridor, including hard-to-access zones, improving efficiency and reducing manual workload. Leaders at the site anticipate that these systems will expand rapidly across the industry. Hyundai E&C's recent smart construction technology demonstrations at the same project—featuring digital twin dashboards, autonomous drones, robotics, and smart safety solutions—underscore this momentum and point to a broader transformation in field operations.

