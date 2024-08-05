DKSH and Kyowa Kirin Forge Strategic Partnership Across Asia-Pacific

DKSH has signed a strategic business partnership with Kyowa Kirin, a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, to provide comprehensive services for their specialty drugs in South Korea, Taiwan region, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong & Macau SAR. With DKSH's expertise, distribution networks, and strong commercial capabilities, this partnership further enhances patient care and accessibility in the region.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a Strategic Healthcare Solutions Partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, enters a partnership with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE:4151, President and CEO: Masashi Miyamoto), a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, in line with Kyowa Kirin's announced plans to transform its business in Asia-Pacific. The scope of the partnership covers a promotion and distribution agreement for commercial rights of Kyowa Kirin's established medicines portfolio in South Korea, Taiwan region, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong & Macau SAR as well as global products -- Crysvita® in in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong & Macau SAR and Poteligeo ® in Singapore.

Recognized for offering a full range of integrated solutions to support sustainable growth for client partners, DKSH has been chosen by Kyowa Kirin as its strategic partner to implement a full agency alliance business model that delivers end-to-end healthcare solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients. With DKSH's deep expertise in nephrology, robust distribution networks, and strong commercial capabilities – this collaboration reinforces a significant step forward in continuing patient care and accessibility in the region.

"We are very confident about this new journey with DKSH", stated Abdul Mullick, Ph.D., Chief International Business Officer (CIBO), Kyowa Kirin. "Given DKSH's proven healthcare expertise and commercial strength across Southeast Asia and North Asia, we are convinced we have chosen the right business partner to continue serving our patients, taking care of our employees and making people smile."

Bijay Singh, Global Head Business Unit Healthcare, Member of the Executive Committee, DKSH, added: "We are thrilled to embark on this brand new partnership with Kyowa Kirin, especially as they chose DKSH as a regional partner across 6 markets. This collaboration reflects DKSH's commitment to driving growth for our clients while at the same time pursuing our mission of providing better healthcare to all patients in our markets. By combining our expertise and resources with Kyowa Kirin's excellent brands, we are confident we can provide a more cost-effective yet high quality commercial access solution that provides outstanding patient outcomes and customer service."

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, Kyowa Kirin has invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and is currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients affected by a severe or rare disease. A shared commitment to its values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across its four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, and EMEA/International. www.kyowakirin.com

About DKSH Holding Ltd.

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales ser-vices. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. As a strategic healthcare business partner, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes and commercializes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter products as well as medical devices. With around 8,140 specialists, the Healthcare Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2023. www.dksh.com/hec

SOURCE DKSH Healthcare