DKSH Consumer Goods Launches Innovative Food Services Test Kitchen in Malaysia

DKSH Malaysia Business Unit Consumer Goods has launched its new Food Services Test Kitchen in Petaling Jaya, strengthening its commitment to culinary innovation and supporting the growth of the local food and beverage industry.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, a leading partner for companies seeking to grow their consumer goods business in Asia and beyond, proudly announces the launch of its new Food Services Test Kitchen, a facility designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and culinary excellence within the hotel, cafe, restaurant (HORECA), and bakery industries, in Petaling Jaya.

DKSH Malaysia Consumer Goods kicks off its Food Services Test Kitchen with a popping burst of energy! From left to right: Serene Lee, Director of Legal (Malaysia, Singapore & Brunei), Sandeep Tewari, Head of Country Management and Vice President of Healthcare, and Daniel Schwalb, Vice President of FMCG.

The newly established Food Services Test Kitchen features advanced culinary equipment and catering support for pastry, hot kitchen, and beverage innovations. This facility is designed to foster creativity and experimentation, offering dedicated spaces for recipe testing, product showcases, and chef collaborations. Located at the heart of Petaling Jaya, the Food Services Test Kitchen is easily accessible, offering industry professionals the perfect space to experiment, innovate, and collaborate with DKSH's professionally trained specialists. Our team brings in-depth expertise and industry-specific know-how, helping clients navigate the complexities of the food services industry, particularly within the hotel, bakery, and restaurant segments.

During the launch event, Daniel Schwalb, Vice President, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) at DKSH Malaysia stated: "The launch of our new Food Services Test Kitchen marks a significant milestone for DKSH Malaysia Consumer Goods. This facility is designed to empower our partners and customers to elevate their culinary creativity, keeping them ahead in a competitive market and supporting the growth of their businesses."

Gilbert Chong, General Manager, Food Services at DKSH Malaysia also commented: "Our Food Services Test Kitchen reflects our strong commitment to being the omni-channel provider for brands in Malaysia. This innovative space will not only enhance our services to customers but also serve as a collaborative platform for industry professionals to explore new flavors and techniques, ultimately driving the growth of the food services sector across the region."

DKSH Malaysia acquired Auric Pacific (M) Sdn Bhd in 2019, further expanding its capabilities to enhance offerings within the HORECA channels. DKSH's team of professionally trained sales specialists provides comprehensive coverage across the industry, ensuring tailored solutions for business growth.

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury and lifestyle products as well as hair and skin cosmetics. With around 14,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 3.5 billion in 2023. www.dksh.com/cg

SOURCE DKSH Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.