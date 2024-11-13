DKSH Healthcare and Euris Unveil CRM & MCE Platform "ConnectPlus" to Revolutionize APAC Healthcare Distribution

DKSH Healthcare and Euris have launched "ConnectPlus", a complete Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Multi-Channel Engagement (MCE) platform set to transform healthcare distribution across APAC. This data-driven, agile solution enhances efficiency by providing a comprehensive view of healthcare professionals and optimizing omnichannel engagement strategies. From January 2025, ConnectPlus will strengthen DKSH Healthcare's commitment to commercial excellence by boosting engagement with clients, customers, and patients across the healthcare ecosystem in Thailand.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DKSH Healthcare Business Unit, in partnership with Euris, is introducing ConnectPlus, a data-driven Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Multi-Channel Engagement (MCE) platform aimed at transforming healthcare distribution across the Asia Pacific region. Designed to enhance productivity and operational efficiency, this platform provides a 360° view of healthcare professionals, streamlines MCE, and strengthens DKSH Healthcare's ability to tailor interactions and marketing strategies. The roll-out will start in Thailand in January 2025. With this new platform DKSH Healthcare reinforces its dedication to commercial excellence by enlarging possibilities and improving interactions with clients, customers, and patients.

Bijay Singh, Head of Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, emphasized the transformative potential of ConnectPlus, "With ConnectPlus, we are not just improving our operations, we are setting a new benchmark for healthcare distribution across Asia Pacific. By integrating technology with our deep market expertise, DKSH Healthcare is enhancing its role as a strategic healthcare partner. This platform will not only empower our teams to engage more effectively with healthcare professionals but will ultimately contribute to better health outcomes by improving patients' access to quality care. ConnectPlus represents a pivotal step in our journey toward data-driven excellence and reinforces our commitment to leading with agility in an evolving healthcare landscape."

The introduction of ConnectPlus underscores DKSH Healthcare's commitment to harnessing digital solutions that orchestrate and maximize impact of both client and patient interactions, while upholding a high standard of operational excellence. ConnectPlus empowers DKSH to tap into the vast potential provided by the global healthcare big data market[1] by delivering precise, targeted engagement strategies that cater to the unique needs of healthcare professionals, clients, and patients across the region.

Furthermore, ConnectPlus is strategically designed to leverage the existing preference of face-to-face sales visits[2], by orchestrating personalized digital touchpoints, based on data driven insights, to prepare and enhance in-person interactions. The platform's ability to blend in-person and digital strategies is essential for maximizing outreach and driving meaningful engagement[3].

By integrating advanced AI and analytics, ConnectPlus not only streamlines communication and marketing efforts but also personalizes interactions based on real-time data, ensuring relevance and impact. This marks a crucial milestone in DKSH Healthcare's journey towards fully integrating digital innovation into its operations, reinforcing its leadership in driving agility and efficiency within the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Delphine Poulat, CEO at Euris, remarked, "As the partner of choice for healthcare stakeholders globally, we are thrilled to collaborate with DKSH Healthcare, who have chosen Euris SmartReps Suite, as the CRM & MCE platform for ConnectPlus. In today's healthcare environment, personalized, data-driven interactions are critical. ConnectPlus is designed to provide DKSH Healthcare with the insights needed to understand their customers better, foster stronger face-to-face interactions, and ultimately drive sales growth. Our flexible, closed-loop marketing approach leverages data to deliver tailored content and deepen customer relationships, all while ensuring agility in meeting local market needs. We are proud to support DKSH Healthcare by offering a complete SaaS CRM & MCE platform putting the healthcare professional knowledge and experience at the center of the strategy."

[1] Source: Patient engagement technology market to rise by $37.4b through 2028, https://healthcareasiamagazine.com/healthcare/news/patient-engagement-technology-market-rise-374b-through-2028 [2] Source: Overcoming HCP Engagement Fatigue with Data-Driven Insights, https://www.pharmexec.com/view/overcoming-hcp-engagement-fatigue-with-data-driven-insights [3] Source: Did Pharma Overshoot Digital Sales Rep Calls? Study Charts Decline in Effectiveness, https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/did-pharma-overshoot-digital-sales-rep-calls-study-charts-decline-effectiveness#:~:text=Last%20month,%2044%%20of

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. As a strategic healthcare business partner, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter products as well as medical devices. With around 8,140 specialists, the Healthcare Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2023. www.dksh.com/hec

About Euris

Euris is an IT group specialized in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry operating in over 50 countries. Euris delivers a comprehensive IT value chain through 2 business units: Healthcare SaaS CRM edition & Integration and Health Data Hosting. Euris' Suite of Commercial and Marketing excellence modules, named SmartReps®, is recognized among the best-in-class solutions in the Gartner Market Guide for CRM in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology. www.euris.com

SOURCE DKSH