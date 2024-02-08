DKSH Hong Kong Business Unit Healthcare Solidifies Long-Term Partnership with Church & Dwight

DKSH Hong Kong Business Unit Healthcare renews its partnership with Church & Dwight. DKSH continues to provide full agency services with the aim to expand the reach of Church & Dwight's Anusol product range in Hong Kong. This collaboration demonstrates DKSH's unwavering commitment to "Healthcare for All".

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DKSH Hong Kong Business Unit Healthcare, a Strategic Healthcare Solutions Partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, is proud to announce the renewal of its long-term partnership with Church & Dwight, a renowned American consumer goods company. This partnership specifically focuses on Church & Dwight pharmaceutical product, reaffirms DKSH's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare solutions and mutual success in the healthcare industry.

DKSH Hong Kong Business Unit Healthcare and Church & Dwight Contract Signing Ceremony

Since its establishment in 2017, the partnership between DKSH and Church & Dwight has thrived, with DKSH providing full agency services for the registered pharmaceutical product Anusol. Through targeted marketing strategies and a deep understanding of patient needs, Anusol has emerged as the leading anti-hemorrhoidal brand in Hong Kong. Nowadays, the product is widely available in government and private hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and key chain stores, broadening patient's accessibility to this highly effective treatment.

The contract signing ceremony, held at the DKSH office in Hong Kong, served as a momentous milestone in this strategic partnership. The event brought together key representatives from both DKSH and Church & Dwight, signifying the shared vision and determination to achieve remarkable success and continued growth.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with DKSH Business Unit Healthcare as we continue our journey of providing exceptional healthcare solutions to the Hong Kong market. DKSH's extensive network has been instrumental in elevating our pharmaceutical product to new heights. Together with DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead", Mr. Arun Hiranandani, Vice President, Global Market Group at Church & Dwight stated.

"We are honored to have been Church & Dwight's trusted partner since 2017. Through our expertise, we managed to strategically unlock the brand's potential, resulting in exceptional growth across Hong Kong. This collaboration showcases our dedication to providing 'Healthcare for All', and we eagerly anticipate reaching new milestones together", said Wai Ting Fong, Head of Management and Vice President, Healthcare Hong Kong & Macau at DKSH.

As a trusted partner, DKSH remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering service excellence while prioritizing accessible healthcare for all, creating a healthcare landscape where individuals from diverse backgrounds can readily access the solutions to improve patient outcomes.

