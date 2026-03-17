DL Deploys HK$371M into AI Infrastructure and Buyback

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DL Holdings (1709.HK) announced on March 16 that it will change the use of approximately HK$371 million in unutilized proceeds from its previous share placement. The redeployment of funds will primarily include: an investment of HK$145.5 million to expand into AI computing infrastructure and capture opportunities at the forefront of technological development; and the launch of a HK$117 million share buyback program to demonstrate confidence and optimize the company's capital structure. Looking ahead, the Group also plans to tokenize its computing infrastructure assets through RWA (Real-World Asset) structures, further advancing its digital finance strategy.

While market conditions remain complex and volatile, DL Holdings continues to maintain strong strategic discipline. The company is not swayed by short-term fluctuations and remains committed to advancing business upgrades and capital optimization through a clear and consistent strategic roadmap. The recent stabilization and rebound of the company's share price, along with gradually improving investor confidence, reflect the market's positive response to DL Holdings' strategic direction and execution capabilities.

01 HK$145.5 Million Investment in AI Computing Infrastructure

According to the announcement, after reviewing market conditions and business priorities, DL Holdings has decided to strategically reallocate approximately HK$371 million of unutilized proceeds from its previous share placement. This adjustment aligns with the growing demand for AI inference computing and high-performance computing (HPC). As part of the redeployment, HK$145.5 million will be invested in AI computing infrastructure and related projects.

The rapid adoption of generative AI applications is driving sustained growth in demand for AI inference computing power. Leveraging its industry network and partnership ecosystem in digital assets and related infrastructure, the company is exploring opportunities to participate in the AI inference and high-performance computing sectors. In particular, DL Holdings plans to utilize its existing power resources, site resources, and digital infrastructure capabilities to convert or colocate suitable mining and power facilities into AI-oriented computing and inference infrastructure. At the same time, the company is engaging with leading GPU suppliers — including ecosystem partners associated with NVIDIA-class inference hardware — to support modular and phased deployment of AI inference computing capacity.

Since the second half of 2025, DL Holdings has acquired more than 9,000 high-performance mining machines, with overseas mining operations deployed in the United States, Oman, and Paraguay, reaching a total computing power of approximately 4 EH/s and producing nearly 200 bitcoins to date. Currently, more than 9,000 mining machines remain in continuous operation, steadily generating nearly 2 bitcoins per day, with total production expected to reach 800 bitcoins by the end of the year. The reallocated HK$145.5 million represents an "extension and upgrade" based on existing resources, rather than a "business pivot"—while maintaining its core bitcoin mining operations, the company is directing remaining funds toward the AI computing sector, which holds greater growth potential, to establish a dual-driven digital infrastructure layout encompassing both "mining and AI computing."

02 HK$117 Million Share Buyback to Demonstrate Confidence and Optimize Capital Structure

Another key component of the announcement is the company's share buyback plan. The board intends to utilize its existing share repurchase authorization to buy back approximately HK$117 million worth of shares on the open market within the next 12 months. The buybacks will be funded through unutilized placement proceeds and other available cash reserves of the Group.

This new repurchase program continues DL Holdings' ongoing use of share buybacks as a capital management tool. In 2025, the company completed the first phase of its share award scheme, repurchasing 30 million shares from the market and transferring them to an employee incentive trust. In November 2025, the company also launched the second phase of its incentive share pool, with plans to repurchase up to 40 million shares from the market to incentivize directors, senior management, and employees.

Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DL Holdings, stated: "This redeployment of capital represents a strategic decision made by DL Holdings based on our deep insights into global economic and technological trends. We are building a more resilient and dynamic business matrix to support the Group's long-term development, enabling DL Holdings to remain steady and confident across different market cycles."

DL Holdings' strategy remains clear and consistent. By allocating capital to the construction of AI computing infrastructure, the company is positioning itself within the core infrastructure of the AI era and laying a foundation for long-term growth. At the same time, the newly launched share buyback program sends the market a direct signal of confidence through tangible capital commitment when the company's share price is perceived to be significantly undervalued.

Investing in growth on one hand, and investing in value on the other — DL Holdings is advancing with a dual-engine strategy that not only seeks to generate returns for shareholders, but also builds lasting momentum to navigate future market cycles.

SOURCE DL Holdings