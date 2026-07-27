DMCC Signs Strategic Partnership with Hong Kong Tinkam Capital to Drive Industrial Investment between Hong Kong and Dubai

DMCC and Hong Kong Tinkam Capital (HKTC) sign strategic partnership to explore development of power and energy equipment production park in Dubai

Collaboration aims to support industrial investment and Chinese company expansion in UAE across advanced manufacturing, energy and green tech sectors

Partnership reinforces growing UAE-China economic ties and Dubai's advanced manufacturing ambitions

DMCC hosts over 1,000 Chinese companies in its district

DUBAI, UAE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Tinkam Capital (HKTC) to explore the development of a state-of-the-art power and energy equipment manufacturing park in Dubai, reinforcing industrial cooperation and investment between the UAE and China.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between both organisations to support the development of a power and energy equipment production park in Dubai while attracting upstream and downstream Chinese companies across the industry value chain in strategic sectors such as advanced manufacturing, green technology and energy.

Through the partnership, DMCC and HKTC will also facilitate knowledge exchange, promote industrial investment opportunities, and connect prospective Chinese enterprises with DMCC's business ecosystem, reinforcing Dubai's role as a gateway for Chinese company expansion and investment.

The high-level visit was facilitated by Wu Yufan (Elvis Wu), President of Longdy Group Greater China Region. The signing took place during a high-level visit to DMCC led by Guo Hongwei, Executive Deputy Director of the Management Committee of the New Quality Productive Forces Development Fund under the China Economic Reform Research Foundation, alongside Ye Xiongchang, Chairman of Hong Kong Tinkam Capital, and senior representatives from China's advanced manufacturing, green tech, power and energy sectors. The delegation was welcomed by Ahmad Hamza, Chief Free Zone Affairs Officer at DMCC.

Ahmad Hamza, Chief Free Zone Affairs Officer, DMCC, said: "China remains one of DMCC's most important strategic markets, with more than 1,000 Chinese companies now operating from our district and registrations growing at double-digit rates over the past five years. We welcome this partnership with Hong Kong Tinkam Capital that reflects our shared ambition to deepen commercial ties between the UAE and China while creating new opportunities across advanced manufacturing and energy infrastructure. By combining Hong Kong's industrial expertise with Dubai's world-class business environment, we are creating a platform to attract investment, strengthen industrial capabilities and support the next phase of economic growth."

Ye Xiongchang, Chairman, Hong Kong Tinkam Capital, said: "This partnership reflects the growing momentum of the Dubai-Hong Kong investment corridor and creates a strong platform for deeper industrial collaboration between our two markets. Together with DMCC, we will explore opportunities to develop a world-class power and energy equipment manufacturing ecosystem in Dubai while supporting Chinese enterprises looking to establish and grow their presence in the UAE. By connecting industry, investment and expertise, we can help businesses access new markets and contribute to the region's long-term industrial development."

The MoU provides a framework for both organisations to cooperate on identifying investment opportunities, engaging prospective enterprises, sharing expertise and supporting projects that contribute to the development of Dubai's industrial and energy ecosystem.

The agreement builds on the rapidly expanding economic relationship between the UAE and China. China remains the UAE's largest trading partner, while DMCC is home to more than 1,000 Chinese companies operating across sectors including energy, technology, construction, financial services and precious metals and stones.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world's fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

About HKTC

HKTC is headquartered in Hong Kong, an international financial hub, and operates as a comprehensive financial group specializing in global asset allocation and cross-border capital management. The company focuses on two core areas—international trade and financial investment—and is committed to playing a pivotal role amid the ongoing transformation of the global economic landscape.

HKTC keenly identifies the opportunities presented by the reconfiguration of emerging industries, actively leverages Hong Kong's unique role as a super connector, and adheres to highly compliant international operational standards to professionally guide China's high-quality production capacity toward global deployment. We are not merely capital providers but also architects for industrial implementation—providing robust momentum for Chinese enterprises' establishment and growth in overseas markets through innovative financial instruments and comprehensive capital services.

Especially in high-potential growth markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, HKTC has established a robust resource network and localized service capabilities. Leveraging world-class trade hubs like the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) as strategic pivot points and capitalizing on its exceptional ecosystem that aggregates global resources, we assist China enterprises in overcoming geographical constraints to precisely align advanced production capacities with the economic development needs of host countries. Throughout this process, HKTC consistently adheres to the philosophy of "co-deliberation, co-construction, and shared benefits," emphasizing deep integration with local economies to achieve long-term win-win outcomes for Chinese capital, Chinese technology, and host country development, thereby truly enabling Chinese production capacities to take root and flourish overseas.

In the future, HKTC will continue to collaborate with world-class partners such as DMCC to empower more enterprises to access the fastest-growing markets globally, serving as a vital financial bridge that facilitates seamless economic circulation between China and the world economy.

SOURCE Dubai Multi Commodities Centre