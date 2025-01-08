DMEXCO Expands to Asia: Uniting with eCommerce Expo at Tech Week to Launch in Singapore

eCommerce Expo|DMEXCO ASIA to become new pillar of Tech Week Singapore

DMEXCO ASIA is the first international venture for the brand

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years after its successful debut in Cologne, DMEXCO is set to go international for the first time. Koelnmesse, CloserStill Media and BVDW proudly announce the launch of DMEXCO ASIA and partnership with eCommerce Expo at Tech Week Singapore. The co-branded eCommerce Expo x DMEXCO ASIA event will be premiering in the dynamic Southeast Asian hub of Singapore on 8-9 October 2025.

The eCommerce Expo x DMEXCO ASIA will serve as the central meeting point for decision-makers across the digital economy, marketing, and innovation sectors. This launch of DMEXCO ASIA marks a significant milestone as it integrates into Tech Week Singapore, merging with the established eCommerce Expo, where Asia's leading technology providers and innovators convene to discover the emerging trends and most pertinent issues in eCommerce, Retail and Marketing Technology.

"We are very pleased to now align DMEXCO internationally and thus expand our portfolio in Asia with a promising event," explains Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse. "We have an experienced team at our subsidiary in Singapore that knows the market perfectly and already organises leading events such as gamescom asia in Singapore, SIGGRAPH Asia in Tokyo and THAIFEX - Anuga Asia in Bangkok." Koelnmesse is thus ideally positioned to realise an event of exceptional quality.

Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Vice President Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse Pte Ltd, also expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. "We are thrilled to bring DMEXCO to us to Singapore, marking our first venture beyond Cologne. This collaboration with Tech Week Singapore and CloserStill Media allows us to create a premier platform in Southeast Asia, uniting leaders in digital economy, marketing, and innovation."

"The eCommerce and Technology for Marketing space has evolved significantly in the recent years. In its sixth edition in 2025, this collaboration with DMEXCO ASIA marks a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand and grow further, addressing the needs and conversations; curating exciting showcases and solutions for the business professionals and innovators in the eCommerce, Retail and Marketing Technology space" shares Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director of CloserStill Media Asia.

In collaboration with the German Association for the Digital Economy (BVDW), the conceptual sponsor and partner, owner of the DMEXCO brand, Koelnmesse has developed a forward-looking concept to enhance DMEXCO's global appeal. "BVDW is delighted to see DMEXCO expand outside Europe", says BVDW president Dirk Freytag. "The fast-growing markets of Southeast Asia will offer great opportunities for all participating parties."

Tech Week Singapore, renowned as Asia's leading technology event for businesses, with seven co-located events, welcomed over 26,000 visitors in her 2024 edition. This collaboration allows Koelnmesse to build on the event's proven success while introducing its extensive expertise to the Southeast Asian market. Together with its subsidiary in Singapore and partner CloserStill Media, Koelnmesse aims to tap into the growing marketing technology sector and address unmet needs in the region.

The inaugural eCommerce Expo x DMEXCO ASIA on 8-9 October 2025 is set to bring together industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators, creating exciting opportunities for collaboration and growth in the vibrant Southeast Asian market.

Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare for this groundbreaking debut in Singapore.

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse Pte Ltd is the Singaporean subsidiary of Koelnmesse, one of the world's largest trade fair companies. Its more than 80 trade fairs and exhibitions have the broadest international scope in the industry, as 60 percent of the exhibitors and 40 percent of the visitors come from outside Germany. The Koelnmesse events include leading global trade fairs for 25 sectors, such as Imm Cologne, Anuga, IDS, INTERMOT, Interzum Cologne, gamescom, and the International Hardware Fair Cologne. Koelnmesse Singapore is event organizer for gamescom asia, SIGGRAPH Asia and THAIFEX Anuga Asia. For more information, please visit www.koelnmesse.asia.

About DMEXCO

DMEXCO is Europe's leading digital marketing & tech event. We are the meeting place and a community for key players in digital business, marketing, and innovation. We bring together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda. Both globally informed and locally focused, DMEXCO offers an ecosystem with seminars, debates, expositions, and masterclasses outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value.

The German Association for the Digital Economy (BVDW) – with the special participation of the Circle of Online Marketers (OVK) – is the conceptual sponsor and partner of DMEXCO and owner of the DMEXCO brand. DMEXCO is organized by Koelnmesse.

About Tech Week Singapore

Tech Week Singapore is Asia's premier conference that brings together technology pioneers, prominent enterprises, and public officials to explore the newest technological developments and their implications for business, government, and society. Business leaders and visionaries across all technology verticals come together and attend Tech Week Singapore to learn, network, and shape their organisation's future. Tech Week Singapore returns 8–9 October 2025, presenting seven co-located events, encompassing Cloud Expo Asia, DevOps Live!, Cyber Security World, Data Centre World, Big Data & AI World, eCommerce Expo, and DMEXCO ASIA.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in producing high-value, content-driven events that foster professional communities across Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure sectors. CloserStill Media's portfolio includes the acclaimed Tech Week Singapore, featuring popular events such as Cloud Expo Asia and Data Centre World Asia. Headquartered in London with 10 global offices, CloserStill Media operates with a robust team of 700 professionals across Singapore, the U.K., USA, Germany, and Spain. The company is recognised for its industry leadership, having won more exhibition awards than any other including accolades such as Best Exhibition, Best Event Launch, and Best Brand Expansion. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

The next events:

DMEXCO, Cologne, Germany, 17-18 September 2025

eCommerce Expo x DMEXCO ASIA, Singapore, 8–9 October 2025

(as part of Tech Week Singapore)

