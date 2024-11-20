DN Solutions to Exhibit at METALEX 2024 in Bangkok

"Advancing Thailand's Aerospace and Manufacturing Industries"

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DN Solutions will participate in METALEX 2024, ASEAN's premier machine tool exhibition, from November 20 to 23 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC). At booth BP19, DN Solutions will showcase state-of-the-art machine tools and manufacturing solutions aimed at enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Thai manufacturers.

DN solutions's multi axis, multitasking machine tool PUMA SMX3100L is on display at the METALEX 2024 in Bangkok.

Under its "Thailand 4.0" initiative, Thailand is driving the modernization of traditional industries such as automotive and electronics, while accelerating innovation in key sectors like aerospace, logistics, robotics, the digital economy, biofuels, and healthcare. The country is also pursuing its goal to become the ASEAN hub for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), fueling demand for precision manufacturing technologies.

At METALEX 2024, DN Solutions will highlight its flagship products, including the PUMA SMX3100L and the DVF 5000 2nd Generation:

PUMA SMX3100L: This versatile, multi-tasking machine is designed for long aerospace components, offering a maximum machining length of 2,540 mm. By performing all operations in a single setup, it reduces lead times and minimizes errors from multiple setups. It also delivers efficient gear machining without requiring dedicated gear-cutting equipment, saving both space and tooling while maximizing productivity.

DVF 5000 2nd Generation: Engineered as a high-precision 5-axis machining center, the DVF 5000 supports diverse applications ranging from small medical components to medium-sized parts for automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor industries. Its robust bed structure and advanced cooling system ensure long-term accuracy, while integrated automation features like an Auto Workpiece Changer (AWC) and round magazine simplify automation and enhance return on investment.

DN Solutions established a regional subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam earlier this year to support its Southeast Asian operations. It offers services like product installation, after-sales support, and customized technical assistance to customers in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

"Thailand is a powerhouse in the automotive and aerospace sectors," said Kim Won-jong, CEO of DN Solutions. "We're thrilled to connect with our Thai customers at METALEX 2024. Our goal is to be their most reliable partner, helping them maintain strong competitiveness in an ever-evolving global market."

