Doba Launches Innovative Earning App - DobaShare: Share Today, Payday Everyday

MANILA, Philippines, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic digital age, the explosion of social media has reshaped our lives, weaving sharing seamlessly into our daily fabric. Since 2002, Doba, a leading US dropshipping platform, has been committed to providing cross-border retail solutions, enabling entrepreneurs to earn with zero investment. Today Doba proudly announces the launch of DobaShare App. Embracing the Filipino love for social connections, DobaShare ensures every share yields tangible benefits, "Share Today, Payday Everyday" is the new reality with DobaShare, extending Doba's successful model of cross-border retail solutions to the Philippines.

With DobaShare, every Filipino sharer can effortlessly monetize their online presence. By sharing a variety of popular products across their networks, sharers get paid from every purchase made through their shared links. This innovative approach opens up new avenues for earning without any upfront investment, making it accessible to everyone. Here's a glimpse into what awaits users of DobaShare:

Exclusive Ambassador Program: DobaShare invites trendsetters and influencers in the Philippines to become part of its exclusive Ambassador Program. Participants will enjoy numerous benefits, including monthly shopping vouchers worth up to ₱300, special gifts valued at ₱600, VIP support, and the opportunity to influence the evolution of online shopping in the Philippines .



Referral Program: In addition to the Ambassador Program, DobaShare introduces an enticing referral initiative. Sharers earn ₱66 for every person they refer, with the potential to earn up to ₱660 monthly. Invited users aren't left out, as they receive 100 points, redeemable for cash.

DobaShare is not just an App, it's a new era for the Filipino shopping and earning experience, combining the ease of earning with the joy of sharing.

Download DobaShare now: App Store: https://apple.co/49Oyw8t. Google Play: https://bit.ly/3TsqGeZ. Start a journey towards earning with every share. Follow DobaShare on Facebook for updates: www.facebook.com/DobaShare.

About DobaShare:

DobaShare is an influencer earning App, that enables influencers of all levels to easily earn in the online presence. It offers a user-friendly platform where influencers can share a variety of popular products across different channels. When their followers purchase products through these shared links, the influencers earn commissions. This innovative App facilitates influencer monetization with no upfront costs, making the process of earning money straightforward and accessible.

