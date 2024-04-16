DobaShare Launches Exciting 7-Day TikTok Video Challenge with Top Prize of ₱10,000

MANILA, Philippines, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DobaShare, the social sharing and earn commission App, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of its highly anticipated 7-Day TikTok Video Challenge. This innovative challenge invites social media enthusiasts from across the Philippines to unleash their creativity for a chance to win enticing prizes.

The DobaShare 7-Day TikTok Video Challenge is open to all participants and offers an array of attractive rewards, including cash prizes and points rewards. With the grand prize set at ₱10,000 cash, and other cash prizes ranging from ₱5,000 to ₱1,000, participants have ample opportunity to aim for the top prize.

Participants can engage in the challenge through various avenues, including applying for free product samples, purchasing designated products at a 30% discount, or utilizing DobaShare materials for secondary creation. Each approach provides participants with a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity and engage with DobaShare's diverse offerings.

Product purchase link: https://bit.ly/49AUoDd

DobaShare material disk link: https://bit.ly/video-challenge-materials

To participate, contestants must craft engaging TikTok videos introducing DobaShare products and share them using the designated hashtags #DobaShareVideoChallenge and @Dobashare.Buy. Videos must adhere to specific production requirements outlined by DobaShare, including showcasing the product and guiding viewers to make purchases.

"We are thrilled to unveil the DobaShare 7-Day TikTok Video Challenge and provide social media users with a platform to showcase their creativity," expressed DobaShare PR Manager, Isa Xiao. "We believe this challenge will not only foster creativity but also facilitate meaningful engagement with our brand."

The challenge will commence on April 20 and conclude on April 27, giving participants one week to create and share their TikTok masterpieces. To qualify for rewards, participants must meet specified criteria, such as achieving a minimum number of video views.

For comprehensive details on the DobaShare 7-Day TikTok Video Challenge, including rules and participation guidelines, please visit: https://bit.ly/video-challenge-rules. Alternatively, follow DobaShare's official Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/DobaShare or @Dobashare.Buy on TikTok.

About DobaShare:

DobaShare is a pioneering earning application empowering individuals to monetize their online presence seamlessly. Through its user-centric platform and innovative earning mechanisms, DobaShare provides users with opportunities to earn rewards for sharing popular products across diverse social channels.

Press Contact:

Isa Xiao

PR Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DobaShare