DobaShare Launches Experience Ambassador Program, Elevating Online Shopping

MANILA, Philippines, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba, a trailblazer in cross-border retail since 2002, introduces the DobaShare App, marking a significant shift in online earning dynamics in the Philippines. Rooted in the mantra "Share Today, Payday Everyday," DobaShare aims to democratize earning opportunities, enabling every Filipino to monetize their online presence effortlessly.

DobaShare unveils its innovative Experience Ambassador Program, inviting influencers and trendsetters in the Philippines to join the movement. This program redefines user engagement by offering dedicated members exclusive perks and privileges. Experience Ambassadors will become brand advocates for DobaShare, enjoying a host of enticing benefits.

As part of the program, Experience Ambassadors will receive monthly shopping vouchers worth ₱300 and a lavish gift valued at ₱600 as tokens of appreciation for their dedication. Moreover, they'll gain early access to the latest products for free trials, positioning them at the forefront of online shopping trends. Additionally, Experience Ambassadors will enjoy VIP treatment, ensuring a seamless and rewarding shopping experience with priority support.

The program aims to foster a community of passionate users committed to shaping the future of online shopping in the Philippines. Ambassadors can earn points and unlock rewards by participating in various engaging missions, including sharing their app journey, engaging with DobaShare's social media, taking surveys, shopping on DobaShare, writing product reviews, and posting unboxing videos.

"We're excited to launch the DobaShare Experience Ambassador Program and invite our users to join us on this transformative journey," said Isa Xiao, PR Manager at DobaShare. "This program reflects our commitment to providing the best shopping experience and we're eager to witness its positive impact on our community."

Download DobaShare App now from the App Store: https://apple.co/49Oyw8t or Google Play:

https://bit.ly/3TsqGeZ. Join the DobaShare Official Messenger group and become an App Experience Ambassador: https://m.me/j/AbaWWjj0WVUKfCiu/.

