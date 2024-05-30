DobaShare Launches "Points Mall" and New Reward Tasks

MANILA, Philippines, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DobaShare, the innovative application that enables individuals to seamlessly earn through shopping and sharing, proudly announces the launch of its latest feature: the "Points Mall." This innovative addition allows users to earn points through various tasks and redeem them for a wide range of valuable products, transforming everyday activities into rewarding opportunities.

DobaShare has always stood out with its user-centric platform and innovative profit mechanisms. By providing opportunities to earn through sharing popular products across social channels, DobaShare combines cashback shopping with commission-based sharing, offering a dual-income stream and unparalleled earning potential.

Introducing the "Points Mall"

With the introduction of the "Points Mall" in May, users can now explore a range of products available for zero-cost redemption using their accumulated points. This new feature enhances the overall user experience by providing a seamless, quick, and satisfying way to exchange points for desired items.

Earn Points with Ease

Users can quickly and easily accumulate points through the "Points Task" feature. By completing various tasks, such as sharing products or inviting friends, users can boost their points balance and unlock even more rewards. Additionally, DobaShare has introduced a new points task, "Turn Reviews into Rewards!" This task allows users to earn points by providing detailed reviews of their purchases, enhancing the community's shopping experience while rewarding honest feedback.

One-Click Redemption

The "Points Mall" features a one-click redemption process, making it fast, simple, and highly satisfying for users to exchange their points for products. Whether shopping for personal use or exploring gift ideas, the Points Mall provides an exceptional value proposition for all users.

To start earning points and redeeming them for exciting products, you can visit the dedicated Points Mall page here.

https://bit.ly/DobaShare-Points

About DobaShare

DobaShare is a pioneering app that revolutionizes how individuals can earn through shopping and sharing. With a user-centric approach and innovative profit mechanisms, DobaShare offers a seamless way to turn everyday activities into rewarding opportunities.

Users can promote products from the app and earn commissions for every sale or lead generated through their referral links. By introducing the Points Mall and new reward tasks, DobaShare continues to enhance the user experience, making earning effortless and enjoyable.

Press Contact:

Isa Xiao

PR Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DobaShare