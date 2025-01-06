Docquity and HCDC Partner to Strengthen Preventive Medicine Education for Thousands of HCPs in Vietnam

Through this multi-year initiative, HCDC will tap on Docquity's digital capabilities and reach to arm over 3,000 HCPs across diverse fields with breakthroughs in preventive medicine

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docquity, Southeast Asia's largest community of healthcare professionals (HCPs), is working with the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), a leading public organization dedicated to preventive medicine, to bolster HCP education in Vietnam in response to the country's evolving healthcare needs. The organizations will collaborate to create a dedicated educational channel, hosted on the Docquity application, to provide preventive medicine HCPs across Vietnam with learning resources over three years.

Dr. Spec II. Nguyen Hong Tam, Director of HCDC (left) and Christophe Meugnier, CCO and General Manager of Vietnam & Thailand, Docquity (right) signed a three-year agreement to grow preventive medicine education in Vietnam

HCDC will harness Docquity's in-depth HCP network insights, platform technologies, and content expertise to securely manage the educational channel, targeting to reach over 3,000 Vietnamese HCPs in preventive medicine, family medicine, general practice, internal medicine, nutrition, nursing, public health, and other fields. The channel's learning resources will empower HCDC's existing network and the broader HCP community in the country with up-to-date information on disease prevention advancements and professional guidelines.

The collaboration with HCDC further expands Docquity's leading network of preventive medicine HCPs and other medical professionals, aligning with its commitment to equip more HCPs across Southeast Asia with knowledge and tools to improve healthcare delivery.

"Accessible HCP education is fundamental to addressing major public health challenges and building resilient communities," said Christophe Meugnier, CCO and General Manager of Vietnam & Thailand at Docquity. "Docquity's leading digital capabilities will amplify HCDC's wealth of preventive medicine knowledge and democratize access to high-quality education, empowering more of Vietnam's HCPs to provide the best care for their patients."

"The field of preventive medicine is integral to addressing current as well as future health crises," said Dr. Spec II. Nguyen Hong Tam, Director at HCDC. "Therefore, one of the crucial missions of HCDC is to provide as many HCPs as possible with updated healthcare information and to educate Vietnamese people about disease prevention. Leveraging Docquity's innovative platform, we will equip more HCPs in Vietnam with the latest scientific research and developments in preventive medicine, improving overall healthcare knowledge and efficiency in the country."

For Vietnamese HCPs interested in HCDC's content on the Docquity platform, please download the Docquity app on Google Play or the Apple App Store and follow the HCDC channel here.

About Docquity, https://docquity.com/

Docquity is Southeast Asia's largest community of verified healthcare professionals (HCPs). Our platform and services leverage data science to strengthen healthcare knowledge and interactions.

The Docquity vision is to connect HCPs to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Our platform helps HCPs learn, connect, and grow, while our deep network insights enable healthcare enterprises to understand, engage, and educate HCPs.

We are trusted by more than 410,000 HCPs across Southeast Asia, with offices in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Docquity is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

About HCDC, https://hcdc.vn

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) was established under Decision No. 381/QD-UBND dated January 28, 2019, by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City based on merging 07 specialized centers in the field of preventive medicine of HCMC including the Center for Preventive Medicine, Center for Health Communication - Education, Center for HIV/AIDS Prevention, Center for Nutrition, Center for Reproductive Health Care, Center for Occupational Health and Environmental Protection and Center for International Health Quarantine.

HCDC has the function of advising and organizing the implementation of professional activities on prevention and control of epidemics, infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases; prevention and control of the impact of risk factors affecting health; public health management; examination, detection, preventive treatment and implementation of other medical services suitable to the professional field in Ho Chi Minh City according to the law.

With the goal of further improving the capacity of HCDC, adapting to the requirements of new healthcare challenges and speeding up the development of HCMC in the future, on January 11, 2023, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City signed Decision No. 102/QD-UBND promulgating the Project "Strengthening the organization, apparatus and improving the capacity of the HCMC Center for Disease Control".

In the coming time, HCDC will continue to make efforts to implement the Project to enhance its capacity according to the set goals and roadmap, and to successfully implement HCMC's major health projects and plans that HCDC has the honor to participate in such as the Community Health Project, increasing the total birth rate, improving health quality and health check-ups for the elderly in the City.

