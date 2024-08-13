Docquity Drives Demand for SIT Pharma's Duo Probiotics in Thailand, Achieving 31% Sales Growth in 6 months

Docquity's Awareness to Advocacy (A2A) Program and strong local distribution network enabled SIT's duo probiotic sales to surpass the market growth rate of 15%

The technology platform boosted SIT's HCP education efforts, more than doubling its reach to 2,000 HCPs within six months and aiming to connect with thousands more over five years

BANGKOK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docquity, Southeast Asia's largest healthcare professional (HCP) community, has increased Thailand's demand for duo probiotics from international pharmaceutical firm Laboratorio Farmaceutico SIT, Desma Group, achieving a 31% sales increase within just six months and outpacing the market growth rate of 15%.

SIT's duo probiotic has enjoyed strong HCP trust in Thailand for over two decades, but faced intensified competition from newer probiotic supplements. To strengthen its market position and address existing field force constraints, SIT entered a five-year partnership with Docquity to enhance HCP education and access across the country.

Six months into the collaboration, Docquity's proprietary Awareness to Advocacy (A2A) Program has advanced SIT's HCP education efforts. Previously limited to engaging less than 1,000 pediatricians, working with Docquity has more than doubled SIT's HCP reach to 2,000, with the goal of connecting with thousands more over five years. Docquity's vast HCP community and omnichannel capabilities—combining online and offline HCP engagement, supported by insights-driven medical representatives (MRs)—have broadened SIT's HCP audience to include General Practitioners (GPs), General Pediatricians, GI Pediatricians, Nutrition Pediatricians, Allergy Pediatricians, and Neonatologists.

To support the rising demand, Docquity is also working with a local distribution partner to introduce SIT's duo probiotic in new hospitals, clinics, and other channels across Thailand.

"Our duo probiotic drug offers clear advantages over competitors, but we needed expert support in communicating complex information to prescribers and ensuring widespread availability to patients. Docquity has proven to be a powerful digital and business transformation ally, scaling our capacity to build meaningful relationships with more specialists and expanding our national footprint. By invigorating both product demand and supply, Docquity has set the stage for our duo probiotics' exciting market rebound," said Lucio Beltrami, Sales and Business Development Manager, Laboratorio Farmaceutico SIT, Desma Group.

"Our work with SIT Pharma in Thailand demonstrates how innovative end-to-end engagements can benefit various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. Aside from driving business success for healthcare enterprise clients, Docquity's Awareness to Advocacy Program equips HCPs with essential medical knowledge to inform their prescriptions, while our commercial capabilities ensure patients have access to crucial products and treatments. We look forward to extending our proven partnership model across markets to foster growth and improve healthcare outcomes at scale," said Christophe Meugnier, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Thailand & Vietnam, Docquity.

Docquity is Southeast Asia's largest trusted community of verified healthcare professionals. Our vision is to connect healthcare professionals to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Docquity helps healthcare professionals learn, connect, and grow, and partners with companies to reach and educate healthcare professionals as well as provide insights into them.

Docquity has more than 410,000 HCPs on the platform and offices in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan region.

