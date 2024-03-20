Docquity enables Italian biopharmaceutical company Menarini to double HCP reach and engagement in Malaysia

A Docquity client since 2021, Menarini Malaysia further engaged the platform to raise awareness among target HCPs on multimodal approaches to post-surgery pain management and recovery

Docquity's Awareness to Advocacy (A2A) Program, backed by its in-depth HCP network insights, drove Menarini Malaysia's quest to build meaningful relationships with over 600 doctors, unlocking deeper collaboration opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docquity, Southeast Asia's largest community of healthcare professionals (HCPs), recently supported Menarini Malaysia, a member of the Menarini Group - the world's largest Italian biopharmaceutical company, with a successful HCP education campaign. A Docquity client since 2021, Menarini Malaysia leveraged the platform to raise awareness among general surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, pain specialists, and primary care doctors on multimodal approaches to post-surgery pain management and recovery. The latest campaign created valuable relationships with over 600 target doctors for Menarini, doubling its reach compared to previous initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Menarini Malaysia was onboarded into Docquity's proprietary A2A Program, leveraging the platform's in-depth network insights to meaningfully connect with the right HCP audience based on type and specialty. Over six months, the campaign built awareness and trust among target HCPs through scientific content shared on the Docquity platform. This outreach then culminated in a roundtable webinar that Docquity planned and implemented on its platform. The awareness and trust-building initiatives attracted a highly educated and engaged community of healthcare key opinion leaders (KOLs), both online and offline, which made Menarini Malaysia's event more interactive than traditional lecture formats and unlocked future collaboration opportunities.

"As a global biopharmaceutical company known for pioneering treatments and therapies, we are determined to introduce innovative approaches to nurture our relationships with HCPs so we can better support them in enhancing patient outcomes. With its unparalleled reach, insights, and technology, Docquity has become an effective and reliable partner enabling us to heighten our recognition and credibility among HCPs in Malaysia," Amelia Mok, General Manager at Menarini Malaysia, said.

"Menarini Malaysia's campaign has underscored the importance of cultivating HCP trust through scientific education, to foster stronger industry collaborations that enable better healthcare decisions. Through Docquity's A2A program, we continue empowering more industry organizations to increase and deepen HCP relationships, ultimately helping to address today's most pressing and evolving healthcare needs," Indranil Roychowdhury, Docquity CEO and Co-Founder, said.

About Docquity, https://docquity.com/

Docquity is Southeast Asia's largest trusted community of verified healthcare professionals. Our vision is to connect healthcare professionals to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Docquity helps healthcare professionals learn, connect, and grow, and partners with companies to reach and educate healthcare professionals as well as provide insights into them.

Docquity has more than 400,000 HCPs on the platform and offices in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan region.

Docquity Awareness to Advocacy (A2A) Program

The Docquity A2A program leverages our leading network of HCPs, omnichannel solutions as well as deep understanding of individual HCP personas, preferences and needs to complement the Sales and Marketing functions of our clients.

The approach utilizes research based on Docquity's HCP network to deploy omnichannel outreach - through the Docquity platform and social media channels - to HCP microsegments, to raise awareness on a brand's key messages and build trust through scientific education. Docquity then tracks the journey of HCPs through marketing cohorts and uses VMRs to have detailed conversations with HCPs, supported with intelligence on HCP personas and preferences.

About Menarini Malaysia

Every day, over 170 employees at Menarini Malaysia advance our mission of Invigorating Lives. From clinical research to development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management, we pool global and regional resources to serve customers across the commercial value chain and bring the best medical products and innovations to their doorstep.

Since our start in 31 December 2012, we have enlarged our offerings to include diverse proprietary and partnered brands from leading companies in the global pharmaceutical sector, with a focus on key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Aesthetics, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Specialty Care, Men's Health, Pain Management and Central Nervous System.

As we delve deeper into research and development and grow in-license partnerships, we seek to expand our pipeline of quality products and continually meet the demand for medical solutions in Malaysia.

SOURCE Docquity