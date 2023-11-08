Docquity Expands Digitized Patient Access Programs To Enhance Healthcare Outcomes in Thailand

After a successful pilot in the Philippines , five DocquityCare Patient Access Programs (PAPs) have been launched in Thailand

DocquityCare PAP will support more than 100 hospitals and 250 healthcare professionals (HCPs) to improve patient care for those with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses

BANGKOK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docquity, Southeast Asia's largest community of HCPs connecting two out of three doctors in the region, today announced the expansion of DocquityCare PAP, its digitized patient access program, to Thailand. Docquity has introduced five PAPs in the country, supporting over 100 enrolled hospitals and 250 authorized HCPs to improve patient care for those with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

DocquityCare PAP Thailand

Leveraging Docquity's strong HCP network and deep expertise in healthtech innovations, DocquityCare PAP digitizes and transforms the entire PAP process, connecting pharmaceutical partners, hospitals, HCPs, and patients seamlessly through one platform. DocquityCare PAP facilitates a centralized support service for hospitals and pharmacies to improve medicine accessibility and dispensing, doctors to easily reach patients for follow-up care, and patients to access needed medicines and better adhere to treatment protocols.

DocquityCare PAP thus addresses the current limitations of conventional PAPs, including the dependence on a limited number of stores for program execution, errors and fraud due to paper-based processes, lack of data collection on prescribed and dispensed drug quantities, and the underreporting of adverse events. Since its pilot in 2021 , DocquityCare PAP has empowered more than 350 doctors from 150 hospitals in the Philippines to support over 1,000 cancer patients with more accessible medication. This has delivered more than US$ 1M in total patient savings in the Philippines.

"DocquityCare PAP's expansion into Thailand allows us to advance our patient solutions capabilities in Southeast Asia and ultimate mission to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Building on our platform's cutting-edge technology, footprint, and insights, we are partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to revolutionize PAP systems and address barriers that have previously prevented them from serving more HCPs and patients," Christophe Meugnier, General Manager of Thailand and Vietnam, Docquity, said.

Docquity is Southeast Asia's largest trusted community of verified healthcare professionals. Our vision is to connect healthcare professionals to build healthier lives around the world at scale. Docquity helps healthcare professionals learn, connect, and grow, and partners with companies to reach and educate healthcare professionals as well as provide insights into them.

Docquity has more than 400,000 HCPs on the platform and offices in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan region.

