Docusign Partners with Anthropic to Bring Its Intelligent Contract Workflows to Cowork

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU), the leader in AI-powered contract management, today announced that its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform is available as part of Anthropic's Cowork. By connecting to Docusign in Cowork, businesses can securely create, review, send, and manage agreements from start to finish — all through natural language prompts in Cowork.

New Docusign Connector for Anthropic's Claude, available in Cowork

This integration transforms how teams work with agreements, moving from passive summarization to active execution like drafting agreements, routing them for review, and triggering downstream actions across legal, sales, procurement, HR, and beyond.

"Docusign and Anthropic are raising the bar for agreement actions," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "What Docusign brings to agentic experiences like Cowork is deep context across all business agreements — the intelligent workflows that know how to act on that context and the trust, security, and scale enterprises expect."

"Cowork is designed to turn intent into action across complex, multi-step work," said Matt Piccolella, Product Lead for Enterprise Apps at Anthropic. "Partnering with Docusign brings a leading system of record and execution for contracts into the Cowork experience, so people can confidently automate agreement workflows that matter most to their business."

Here are just a few examples of what teams can accomplish:

Use natural language to draft a contract from Docusign's Master Service Agreement template, populate business details, and route it to Legal for review

Instantly surface all customer contracts expiring in the next 90 days with a price increase clause, and take action directly from the results

Review AI-suggested redlines on a service contract, align them to company policy, and trigger a vendor review workflow

Request a summary report of all active contracts with a "data protection" clause and export it, formatted and ready to share

Initiate a new customer onboarding workflow and get notified the moment identity verification is complete, without leaving Cowork

Empowering teams where they already work

Modern enterprises shouldn't have to context-switch or choose between their preferred AI tools and their most critical agreement workflows. With Docusign natively integrated into Cowork, teams can execute sophisticated contract workflows without interrupting how and where they work.

Built on enterprise trust

The Docusign connector, built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), brings enterprise-grade security to every agreement workflow in Cowork. Businesses must be authenticated by the platform, access is permission-based, and agreement data remains private and under the customer's control.

The Docusign MCP connector is available today in beta globally, in English only, through Anthropic's Connectors Directory for Docusign customers.

