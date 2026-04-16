DOJ Drops All Charges Against Vasudha

The company welcomes dismissal of the case after maintaining its innocence for more than a year

HYDERABAD, India, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited ("Vasudha" or the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical bulk drug and intermediate manufacturing company, announced today that on March 26, 2026, it entered into a Non-Prosecution Agreement (the "Agreement") with the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"). All charges previously brought against Vasudha were dismissed, the Company was not found guilty of any crime, and there are no longer any outstanding criminal or civil charges against the Company. Vasudha has maintained its innocence from the beginning.

"All of us at Vasudha welcome the resolution of this matter," said M Ashok Srinivas Raju, Executive Director. "We are a family of dedicated chemists, chemical engineers, and scientists, and every employee at this company is committed to the responsible and ethical creation of critical pharmaceutical products that help medical patients around the world."

Anand Mantena, Executive Director, added, "We are very pleased that all charges have been dropped against the company, and that this issue is now resolved. We are back to business as usual and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the highest degree of care."

The DOJ recognized that the Company has no prior criminal history or history of regulatory actions against it and credited Vasudha for its cooperation with the investigation. Vasudha, for its part, has already enhanced its compliance program and internal controls, and has committed to making future enhancements.

"We are pleased that the DOJ agreed to dismiss all charges against Vasudha," said Glen McGorty, former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and Managing Partner of leading international law firm Crowell & Moring's New York City office. "Vasudha has acted with dignity and total transparency with the DOJ, and we are proud to have represented them and to have achieved such a positive result."

Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited

Vasudha is a well-established, community-oriented, family-owned company that has operated in the pharmaceutical industry with a clean record for over thirty years. The Company proudly serves customers in over 90 countries including multinational corporations and pharmaceutical companies in the United States, Europe, and LATAM. Vasudha's facilities are accredited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and equivalent agencies in Europe, Japan, and Brazil, and the Company maintains a strong, cooperative relationship with the Central Bureau of Narcotics in India.

The company employs more than 4,000 employees and contractors and has been identified among the top 5% of Indian companies by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India for its "excess" Corporate Social Responsibility expenditures (spending more than required on social responsibility measures). Along with its long-recognized dedication to its employees and work culture, Vasudha is a profoundly charitable company, which has pledged 30% of its wealth to philanthropic activities through the founding family's charitable foundation, VRVV Family Vasudha Foundation.

SOURCE Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited