Dongying has first national park integrating land, sea

DONGYING, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from chinadaily.com.cn: The Yellow River Estuary in Dongying city, in East China's Shandong province, is striving to develop as China's first combined land-sea national park – setting a new benchmark for conservation and sustainable development.

Covering 3,518 square kilometers, the total area comprises 1,371 square kilometers of land and 2,147 sq km of sea, protecting rare estuary wetlands, endangered bird species and a unique river-sea ecosystem.

Known as an "international airport for birds," the estuary lies along the East Asia-Australasia Flyway and is home to 374 bird species.

Conservation efforts have led to significant successes, including the successful breeding of oriental white storks, black-faced spoonbills and Saunders's gulls.

Over the past three years, more than 170 million cubic meters of ecological water have been replenished, greatly improving the wetlands' ecosystem.

Since its establishment in 2020, the park's development has centered on integrating land and sea ecosystems.

Advanced monitoring systems, including satellite imaging, drones and automated surveillance, ensure its scientific management.

Wetland restoration projects – such as habitat enhancements and invasive species controls – are said to have significantly improved ecosystem diversity and stability, contributing to the park's ecological health.

Sustainability and public engagement have also been set as key priorities. To that end, the park is advancing eco-tourism and education initiatives, including the Yellow River Delta Bird Museum and an oriental stork education center, attracting over 60,000 visitors annually.

In addition, Dongying is exploring innovative approaches like wetlands carbon trading, which has secured more than 60 million yuan ($8.22 million) in private investment for marine and wetlands restoration.

What's more, the Yellow River Estuary National Park is actively strengthening its role as a key conservation area by promoting scientific research and fostering partnerships.

Through collaborations with local communities, research institutions and environmental organizations, the park is said to be expanding its ecological know-how and enhancing protection measures.

This integrated approach is driving innovation in conservation strategies – ensuring the long-term sustainability of the region's unique ecosystem.

As China's first national park to integrate land and sea ecosystems, the Yellow River estuary is set to become a pioneering example of ecological management, enhancing Dongying city's reputation as a leader in environmental innovation.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn