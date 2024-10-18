Dongying inspires global efforts in wetland conservation

DONGYING, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

In autumn, the Yellow River Delta comes alive with vibrant colors and breathtaking scenery. Vast mudflats are painted red by stretches of Suaeda salsa plants, while white reeds sway gracefully in the wind. Birds make graceful arcs overhead, adding to the harmony of blue skies and clear waters.

Amid this beautiful season, the 2024 Roundtable of Wetland City Mayors was held from Oct 15 to 17 in Dongying of East China's Shandong province, a city located at the mouth of the Yellow River. Over 200 representatives from countries such as France, Japan, South Korea, and Morocco gathered to discuss wetland conservation and sustainable urban development.

Wetlands are at the heart of Dongying's ecological foundation. The city's 4,567 square kilometers of wetlands account for 41.58 percent of its total area. The Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve, spanning 153,000 hectares, provides breeding grounds for over six million birds each year, earning its place on the list of "Wetland of International Importance".

Recently, Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase II) was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, and the Yellow River Estuary Migratory Bird Habitat has been included as Shandong's first World Natural Heritage site.

As one of the world's first batch of "International Wetland Cities", Dongying has developed a unique approach to wetland restoration at the Yellow River estuary.

"In recent years, we've focused on protecting key species like the Oriental white storks, black-headed gulls, and various crane species. We've also worked to preserve native plants and restore aquatic life dominated by shellfish. Biodiversity has notably increased, and this year, the number of Oriental white stork nests has reached 202, with 527 chicks born," said Zhao Yajie, deputy director and senior engineer at the ecological monitoring center of the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve.

Today, the reserve is the largest coastal natural vegetation area of newly formed wetlands in China. The number of plant species has increased to 1,145, while bird species have risen to 388.

Dongying is also dedicated to building a distinctive ecological city by integrating wetlands with urban spaces. Efforts to protect urban wetlands have advanced alongside high-quality development, as the city is accelerating the upgrade of established industries and the development of emerging sectors. This dual focus on ecological and economic progress has led to a significant rise in both environmental and economic value.

"Through this roundtable conference, Dongying will pursue comprehensive and deep cooperation with other wetland cities, both domestic and international, to further advance global wetland conservation efforts," said Yang Guoqiang, Party secretary of Dongying.

