Where river meets sea: Yellow River Delta's call to world

DONGYING, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The Yellow River Delta in Dongying, East China's Shandong province, has entered its annual peak season for migratory birds. To celebrate this extraordinary phenomenon, an international birdwatching season officially began on Nov 12 with the theme of "Meeting the Sea Along the Yellow River".

Dongying, the central city of the Yellow River Delta, hosts the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve. This reserve features the most intact wetland ecosystem in China's warm temperate zone and serves as a critical habitat for migratory birds, offering essential wintering, migration, and resting grounds.

This initiative goes beyond birdwatching. It reflects Dongying's determination to utilize the Yellow River Estuary and migratory birds as bridges for fostering ties with global organizations and scholars. The city aims to promote cooperation in ecology, culture, tourism, and trade, aligning its efforts with the national Yellow River strategy.

Jennifer George, chief executive of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership (EAAFP), said, "As part of the largest intertidal wetland systems in the world, the Yellow River Delta is full of birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish, and hundreds of benthic creatures usually unseen under the surface. With its huge ecological diversity millions of birds rely on the health and wellbeing of the wetland system."

In recent years, Dongying has prioritized ecological preservation and green development. By advancing the Yellow River Estuary National Park and implementing ecological restoration projects, the city has revitalized the area and emerged as an ecologically beautiful city.

The city's cultural and tourism activities have also flourished. This year alone, over 7,000 events, including music festivals and night markets, have drawn widespread attention. Dongying's cultural tourism accounts on Chinese social media have gained over three million followers, further enhancing its reputation as a dynamic and scenic destination.

The event raised awareness about the importance of protecting the Yellow River Estuary's ecosystem, and brought together like-minded people through its ecological preservation campaigns, international exchange programs on wetland protection, and biodiversity monitoring initiatives.

With renewed confidence and openness, the Yellow River Delta extends a warm welcome to the world. The confluence of river and sea, the flight of countless birds, and the region's natural harmony symbolize vitality and the promise of a brighter future.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn