Doo Financial Now in Indonesia: Offering Local Investors A Gateway to Global Markets

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Group's brokerage brand, Doo Financial is thrilled to announce its expansion into Indonesia by acquiring a reputable Indonesian broker to expand the business. This move brings its global investment services to local investors. Backed by the strength of Doo Group's extensive international presence, cutting-edge technology, and 10 years of expertise, Doo Financial is well positioned to support investors at every level.

As a brand encompassing investment services offered by various legal entities within the Doo Group, Doo Financial provides a comprehensive range of global brokerage services. This wide range of products empowers investors to pursue their financial goals.

With a diversified portfolio, Doo Financial empowers investors to navigate various market conditions effectively, manage risks, and focus on long-term growth. This entry into the Indonesian market reflects Doo Financial's commitment to supporting investors with flexible, high-quality investment options tailored to today's dynamic financial landscape.

Supervision by International Regulatory Institutions to Ensure Top-Tier Safety

As a global leading finance group, Doo Group has licensed entities regulated by top regulatory authorities worldwide, ensuring a secure and reliable trading environment.

Our global credentials include licenses from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (US FINRA) in the U.S., the Financial Conduct Authority (UK FCA) in the UK, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HK SFC), Badan Pengawas Perdagangan Berjangka Komoditi (BAPPEBTI) in Indonesia. These licenses enable us to provide secure and reliable financial services globally.

Dedication to Shape the Industry with Innovative Solutions

Doo Financial's expansion into Indonesia brings advanced technology and a global perspective to empower local investors. As an international investment firm committed to secure and seamless trading, Doo Financial offers a diverse range of products and services to help diversify portfolios and open up new opportunities.

This growth elevates opportunities for Indonesian investors by offering seamless access to global markets and advanced trading platforms within a secure and regulated environment. It broadens investment choices and enhances the trading experience, aligning it with international standards and empowering local investors with comprehensive tools and resources for success.

Driven by unwavering commitment, this growth marks a significant milestone in Indonesia's investment landscape, equipping our clients with the tools to navigate global markets. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service, exploring new opportunities, and driving future breakthroughs. With continued support from the FinTech community, we are excited to innovate and shape the future of finance.

Stay updated with the latest insights from Doo Financial. Join our community of empowered investors and let us be your trusted partner!

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Doo Group