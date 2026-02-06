Doorzo Ends 2025 with Its Strongest Year, Reaching a Decade Total of ¥80 Billion and Reinforcing Its Vision as "Your Gateway to Japan"

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG Service INC. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), the operator of Doorzo, closed 2025 with record-breaking results, driven by its unwavering global vision of becoming "your gateway to Japan." Over the course of the year, Doorzo further solidified its position as a leading cross-border shopping platform by broadening its international presence, enhancing platform capabilities, and delivering robust growth across core performance indicators.

Doorzo Ends 2025 with Its Strongest Year

Supported by a rapidly expanding global user base, Doorzo achieved significant milestones in total sales, international downloads, and cross-border shipments. These achievements highlight the company's sustained commitment to expanding global access to Japanese products through continuous technological advancement, localization, and logistics excellence.

About "Doorzo" by SIG Service INC.

Established in 2013, Doorzo is a cross-border e-commerce platform that enables international customers to purchase items from Japan's marketplaces. Accessible via mobile app and web, offering international shipping.

In 2025, Doorzo surpassed ¥80 billion in total sales, reached 6.2 million app downloads, and shipped over 3.6 million parcels to 118 countries, serving users in 180 countries worldwide. Collectively, Doorzo parcels traveled the equivalent of 160,000 trips around the Earth, highlighting the platform's scale and global logistics capabilities.

On Trustpilot, Doorzo achieved 4.7 stars across almost 1,000 reviews; supported 17 languages and 44 currencies, enabling a seamless shopping experience for users across major global markets. Top destination regions included: the United States, Canada, Australia, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Mexico, and France.

Community Highlights and Fun Facts

In order to start 2026 closer with its community, Doorzo also shares some of the most interesting fun facts:

The most expensive item sold on Doorzo is a Pokémon Trainer "Lillie" trading card, whose market price often lands around ¥6 million.

is a Pokémon Trainer trading card, whose market price often lands around ¥6 million. Most unusual request: a customer asked to place as many "Fragile" labels as possible on a shipment valued at ¥500,000, consisting of a Zimomomo Titan Everybody Knows toy.

Most popular categories in 2025

Trading Cards (TCG)

Figures

Games

Toys

Women's Fashion

Multicultural Staff

Doorzo fosters a multicultural environment. Staff from different countries and languages who are enthusiastic about Japanese Culture.

Looking ahead to 2026, Doorzo will continue to provide more diverse and convenient services to its global users, followed by its consistent global vision of becoming "your gateway to Japan".

Visit the "Doorzo" website: https://www.doorzo.com/

Company Overview:

SIG Service INC.

Company Name: SIG Service INC.

Akihabara Office: 2-7-1 Kanda-Suda-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Established: December 2013

