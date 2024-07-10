DoubleTree by Hilton Connects Communities Across Asia Pacific with Feel Good Moments, Sharing 10,000 Signature Cookies to Celebrate its 100th Property in the Region

This activation builds upon the recent and upcoming openings in Japan, India, Indonesia, Laos and China, which include DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station, DoubleTree by Hilton Osaka Castle, DoubleTree by Hilton Yantai Golden Coast, DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya and DoubleTree by Hilton Vientiane.

DoubleTree by Hilton's Signature Cookie has become synonymous with the brand's warm sense of hospitality, making sure every guest feels good from the moment they check-in. When guests are greeted with a warm chocolate chip cookie, they are immediately welcomed into the hotel, marking the beginning of many Feel Good Moments throughout their stay. With 'Share a Feel Good Moment Month', the brand aims to highlight how it's the small things that make all the difference.

Scheduled for 1 to 5 July 2024, all guests arriving at DoubleTree by Hilton hotels across Asia Pacific will receive a specially designed postcard at check-in. Guests are encouraged to share a Feel Good Moment with a friend or family member by mailing this postcard at the property. Recipients of the postcards can then bring the postcard to redeem a warm, freshly baked signature chocolate chip cookie at any DoubleTree by Hilton hotel near them. The redemption period runs until 31 July 2024, marking the end of 'Share a Feel Good Moment Month'.

With a total of nine uniquely designed postcards in different regions across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, 'Share a Feel Good Moment Month' aims to foster connections and create a meaningful impact beyond borders. Each postcard design is a reflection of Feel Good Moments, inspired by artwork from special needs or disadvantaged children. From supporting kids with autism to providing education and nutrition for the less privileged, our collaboration with local charitable organisations reflects DoubleTree by Hilton's commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. This is in line with Hilton's 2030 Travel with Purpose goal of meaningfully impacting 20 million community members by 2030.

Malaysia's postcard is designed by Amira Daniea binti Saiful Amri from Art Market Malaysia, a social enterprise that supports local aspiring artists with autism or disabilities by providing an avenue to showcase their talents.

"We are thrilled to launch 'Share a Feel Good Moment Month' as part of our ongoing efforts to inspire guests with Feel Good Moments," said Vincent Ong, vice president, Full Service Brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "At DoubleTree by Hilton, we believe in the power of simple gestures. Along with this significant milestone of surpassing the 100th property milestone for DoubleTree by Hilton in Asia Pacific, this celebration also serves as a way for our brand to support local communities and share Feel Good moments with our guests and their loved ones."

DoubleTree by Hilton invites guests to join in the celebration and share Feel Good Moments with loved ones, one warm cookie at a time.

Read more about DoubleTree by Hilton at Stories from Hilton.

Press images are available for download HERE.

About DoubleTree by Hilton APAC properties:

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran

Within walking distance of Jakarta International Expo and Food Centrum, and a short five-minute drive to Jakarta International Stadium, the 255-room DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran offers the perfect balance of convenience and entertainment for business and leisure travelers alike.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield

DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, nestled in the heart of Bengaluru's vibrant landscape, surrounds guests with residential comforts and British Colonial-inspired design in its 180 rooms, blending European décor with old-world charm for a rich tapestry of culture and heritage, inviting guests to immerse themselves in its historical allure.

DoubleTree by Hilton Osaka Castle

As one of the closest hotels to the Osaka Castle, the DoubleTree by Hilton Osaka Castle is ideally situated to serve business and leisure demand in the market. It is approximately 5 minutes from Temmabashi Station and conveniently located about a 10-minute drive from Osaka Station. With 373 guest rooms, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of Osaka Castle as well as the serene Okawa River.

DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station

A mere five-minute walk from JR Kyoto Station's Hachijo Exit, the nine-story, 266-room Hilton Kyoto Station draws inspiration from the concept of 'A Touch of Kyoto Essence', where traditional Kyoto craftsmanship, art and decorative elements result in a thoughtful blend of timeless techniques and contemporary style.

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya is the city's first full-service hotel, boasting 184 meticulously designed rooms inspired by local Betawi culture and the natural beauty of the Bintaro tree. Magenta-hued floral accents, inspired by the locally farmed Vanda Douglas orchid, and natural materials pay homage to the area's flora, crafting a unique, culturally rich, and visually striking experience.

DoubleTree by Hilton Yantai Golden Coast Hotel and Suites

Located in in the east of China's Shandong Peninsula, Yantai is a seaside city that boasts rich natural resources that encourage the growth of grapes. Inspired by its locale, DoubleTree by Hilton Yantai Golden Coast carries this design throughout its property, with breathtaking views of the sea and leading winery, Chateau Changyu Castel; and 257 rooms offering ultimate convenience and comfort.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 23 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across 56 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Hilton (Malaysia)