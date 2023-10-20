DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort Unveils eforea Spa's Grand Opening Specials

Choose from thoughtfully curated packages, enjoy a customizable experience, or delight in 15% off on our opening offer.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is delighted to announce the opening of its eforea Spa, inviting guests to embark on a transformative journey of relaxation and rejuvenation. Nestled within the serene oasis of Damai Laut, eforea Spa at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is a transformative enclave overlooking the sea view beachfront, where you can reconnect with yourself and emerge brighter. Featuring one of the world's finest treatment products from Kerstin Florian, these treatments are specially curated for DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort to introduce guests to renowned techniques from esteemed spa cultures around the world.

Treatment room that is private and Muslim-friendly Stay in our well-appointed rooms and enjoy a well-deserved getaway with our Spa-cation packages. Enjoy a foot massage and take in the beautiful view of the sea.

Stay & Rejuvenate Package and Reset & Recharge Package

Indulge in ultimate relaxation with our exclusive Stay & Rejuvenate and Reset & Recharge packages at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, available until December 15, 2023. With these enticing offers, guests can enjoy a 2-day, 1-night stay in our comfortable rooms while immersing themselves in a rejuvenating spa experience at eforea spa with treatments focused on organic ‚natural and scientific techniques.

As part of our family-friendly amenities, parents can take a well-deserved break and unwind at the spa, embracing tranquility and revitalization. Meanwhile, kids can have a blast splashing in the pool or engaging in exciting activities at our dedicated kids' club. It's the perfect balance of relaxation for adults and fun-filled adventures for the little ones, making your stay with us an unforgettable retreat for the whole family.

Stay & Rejuvenate Package : Indulge in a 60-minute Foot Reflexology session at eforea, along with a 2-day, 1-night stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort. Priced from RM 500+, this package ensures a deep sense of relaxation and rejuvenation.

: Indulge in a 60-minute Foot Reflexology session at eforea, along with a 2-day, 1-night stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort. Priced from RM 500+, this package ensures a deep sense of relaxation and rejuvenation. Reset & Recharge Package: Experience the healing touch of a 60-minute Curative Malaysia Body Massage at eforea along with a 2-day, 1-night stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, priced from RM 500+. This package offers the perfect balance of relaxation and comfort.

*Packages are applicable to all room types.

Holiday Season Spacation

Embrace the holiday spirit with eforea's Holiday Season Spacation, available from November 15 to December 31, 2023. Guests can choose from a selection of treatments to customize their spa experience at a price of:

60-Minute Spa Session at RM188 nett

nett 90-Minute Spa Session at RM258 nett

nett 120-Minute Spa Session at RM288 nett

Curate your own package and indulge in a series of signature treatment selections of:

30-Minute Body Scrub

30-Minute Foot Massage

30-Minute Head Massage

60-Minute Aromatherapy Massage

Opening Offer: 15% Off On All Spa Treatments

To celebrate the spa's opening, guests can enjoy a 15% discount on all spa treatments from now until November 15, 2023. Immerse yourself in pure serenity and experience world-class treatments featuring Kerstin Florian, one of the world's finest treatment product brands.

To book your spa experience or inquire about room packages, please contact DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort by emailing us at [email protected], call +605-684 3333 or visit our landing page for more information on room packages.

SOURCE Hilton