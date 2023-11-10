DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru Presents a Magical Year End Celebration for Families

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru invites families to celebrate the joy of the holiday season with an array of exciting activities, delectable dining experiences, and festive promotions. Catering to families looking to create cherished memories, the hotel has curated a delightful program filled with Kids Activities, enticing Room Packages, and delectable All Day Dining and Festive Promotions.

Fun-Filled Family Activities

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru: The Ultimate Family Festive Getaway

Engage your little ones in a world of fun and creativity at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru's Kids Activities:

Sweet Sprinkles Baking Academy: Let your young bakers explore their creativity with cookie baking and cupcake decorating classes, available every weekday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm .

Let your young bakers explore their creativity with cookie baking and cupcake decorating classes, available every weekday from . Little Chefs' Pizza Workshop: Daily pizza-making sessions are hosted at Tosca during lunch hours, allowing children to craft their own delicious masterpieces.

Daily pizza-making sessions are hosted at Tosca during lunch hours, allowing children to craft their own delicious masterpieces. Poolside Fun in The Sun: Enjoy daily mini games by the kids' pool, providing endless entertainment for the little ones, with extended hours from 6:00am to 10:00pm this festive season.

Enjoy daily mini games by the kids' pool, providing endless entertainment for the little ones, with extended hours from this festive season. Popcorn Cart at the Lobby: Treat your family to a delightful popcorn experience as you stroll through our lobby from 3:00pm to 5:00pm .

Treat your family to a delightful popcorn experience as you stroll through our lobby from . Free Shuttle Bus Service: Stay connected with complimentary shuttle service to Mid Valley Southkey and Johor Premium Outlet, ensuring hassle-free family outings, available daily on a scheduled basis.

Stay connected with complimentary shuttle service to Mid Valley Southkey and Johor Premium Outlet, ensuring hassle-free family outings, available daily on a scheduled basis. Connecting Room Special: Book connecting rooms through our Hilton Honors app for seamless family bonding.

Book connecting rooms through our Hilton Honors app for seamless family bonding. Birthday Celebrations: Explore our special birthday packages available at all dining outlets, creating memorable moments for your little one's special day.

Explore our special birthday packages available at all dining outlets, creating memorable moments for your little one's special day. Santa's Festive Appearance: Meet Santa Claus around the hotel on 24th and 25th December, spreading cheer with goodies and sweets for guests of all ages.

Foodie Staycation Room Package

Indulge in our Foodie Staycation Room Package priced from RM 699++ for 2 persons, applicable to all rooms and suites. Enjoy a carefree indulgent getaway inclusive of breakfast and dinner buffet at Makan Kitchen. The package offers the flexibility of choosing connecting rooms, catering to families seeking a seamless stay experience.

Festive Promotions

Delight your taste buds with our festive offerings at Makan Kitchen and Tosca:

Festive Buffet Offers, Christmas & New Year's Eve Dinner, High Tea, and Set Menus: Experience the magic of Christmas with our specially crafted menus at Makan Kitchen, Tosca and Axis Lounge, ensuring a delightful culinary journey for the entire family.

Experience the magic of Christmas with our specially crafted menus at Makan Kitchen, Tosca and Axis Lounge, ensuring a delightful culinary journey for the entire family. Poolside Countdown: Join us for an unforgettable countdown by the poolside, celebrating the arrival of the New Year in style.

Join us for an unforgettable countdown by the poolside, celebrating the arrival of the New Year in style. Festive Goodies at Food Store: Indulge in our delectable festive goodies available at Food Store from 17th November to 31st December, 8:00am to 5:00pm .

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru invites families to create unforgettable moments during the holiday season.

For F&B reservations and inquiries, please call +607 2686 868, email [email protected] or visit https://eatdrinkhilton.com/shop/doubletree-jb/product-category/hilton-holidays/

For room reservations and inquiries, please call +607 2686 868, [email protected] or visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/jhbdtdi-doubletree-johor-bahru/

