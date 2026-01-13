DoxAI Appoints Former Macquarie Capital Executive Roberto Purcaro to its Board of Directors to Accelerate Global Expansion

SYDNEY, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoxAI, the rapidly growing AI automation and document-intelligence company within the Lakeba Group, today announced the appointment of Roberto Purcaro as a Non-Executive Director.

Strengthening Strategic Oversight for International Growth

Roberto Purcaro

Roberto brings more than 20 years of international investment banking experience, most recently as Global Head of Complex Opportunities and Head of Italy at Macquarie Capital. He has structured major high profile transactions worldwide in infrastructure, energy transition and digitalisation working with multinational corporations, sovereign institutions, and leading global investors allowing Macquarie to expand the business to new geographies and products.

His appointment significantly enhances the Board's strategic expertise, particularly as DoxAI accelerates its international expansion. Roberto's proven track record and extensive global network will provide invaluable strategic guidance to management.

Leadership Commentary

Giuseppe Porcelli, Chairman of DoxAI and Group CEO of Lakeba, said:

"Roberto's appointment marks a major milestone in DoxAI's global expansion. His experience leading complex, high-value transactions with strategic relationships will accelerate our growth into key international markets. Roberto strengthens our board at a pivotal moment as we scale DoxAI into one of the world's most advanced AI automation platforms."Kevin Wo, Independent Non-Executive Director of DoxAI and Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft ASEAN, added:

"Roberto brings world-class strategic and financial insight to our Board. His addition enhances the Board's ability to guide DoxAI's global journey, and I look forward to working closely with him as we deepen our international presence and expand our portfolio of enterprise-grade AI solutions."

Roberto Purcaro, incoming Non-Executive Director of DoxAI, said:

"I am thrilled to join DoxAI at such an exciting stage. The company has developed an impressive foundation of technology, customers and global partnerships, and I see enormous potential to scale its impact globally. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to provide strategic guidance on international growth opportunities that will help realise DoxAI's significant global potential."

About Roberto Purcaro

Roberto Purcaro is a highly regarded international investment banker with a track record of leading transformative transactions in infrastructure, technology and energy transition.Former Global Head of Complex Opportunities and Head of Italy at Macquarie Ccapital, he is recognised for structuring innovative deals and scaling businesses across borders.

About DoxAI

DoxAI is a leading AI automation and document-intelligence platform created by Lakeba Group. DoxAI provides enterprise-grade solutions for classification, extraction, validation, fraud detection, summarisation, e-signing and document workflow automation. The platform powers operations across financial services, telecommunications, professional services, government and supply-chain industries — enabling organisations to reduce cost, increase efficiency and modernise compliance through AI-driven decisioning.

SOURCE DoxAI