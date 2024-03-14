DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) to Announce Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 27, 2024

HONG KONG, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, will release its unaudited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (or Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 7:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

About DPC Dash Ltd.

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash Ltd directly operates 800 stores across 29 cities in mainland China as of 31 January, 2024. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

