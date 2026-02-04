DQS advances its ASEAN growth strategy through full ownership of Malaysia and Singapore operations

FRANKFURT, Germany, SHAH ALAM, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DQS today announced the integration of its Malaysia and Singapore businesses into the DQS Group as wholly owned subsidiaries, underlining its long-term commitment to the ASEAN region. The move is designed to improve operational synergies and strengthen collaboration within the broader APAC organization, supporting business growth and development in one of the world's most dynamic regions. At the same time, continuity for customers remains a clear priority, with established services, delivery routines and trusted contacts fully preserved.

ASEAN as a key region for long-term growth

Reflecting on the rationale behind the integration, Ingo M. Rübenach, CEO of the DQS Group, says: "ASEAN plays an increasingly important role in the global strategies of many of our clients' organizations. At the same time, rapidly evolving regulatory requirements, increasingly complex supply chains, and rising expectations around quality, safety and sustainability are driving demand for trusted assessment and certification services across industries. Strengthening our presence in the region is therefore a key element of our long-term growth strategy and positions DQS where future development and transformation are taking place."

The integration of the DQS Malaysia and Singapore offices embeds existing regional expertise more closely within the DQS Group's operations.

Built on local presence, focused on continuity

DQS is building on established local strengths and a long-standing track record in both markets. With more than two decades of experience in Malaysia and long-standing operations in Singapore, the organization brings proven local expertise—particularly in the fields of sustainability, medical devices, and automotive—rooted in deep market knowledge and long-standing customer relationships. In both markets, these operations have previously been conducted under a license partner model.

"For our customers, continuity is paramount," says Danny Ng, who will remain responsible for the Malaysia and Singapore operations as Managing Director. "They will continue to work with the same teams and the same points of contact they trust today. Day-to-day services and established routines remain consistent, providing stability and reliability throughout the transition."

Looking ahead, DQS will further develop its ASEAN footprint in a structured and customer-focused manner—combining deep local market understanding with globally aligned approaches as regulatory requirements, industries and supply chains continue to evolve.

DQS – Leveraging Quality, Driving Success.

DQS empowers organizations worldwide to build trust, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth by certifying the future of business. Founded in 1985, DQS has grown into a global leader in the assessment and certification of management systems, with a team of 3,000 highly qualified auditors delivering over 130,000 audit days per year in more than 60 countries. Through internationally recognized certifications across 200+ standards, DQS helps businesses manage risks, ensure compliance, and unlock new opportunities in an evolving regulatory and business landscape.

Thinking beyond compliance, DQS is a trusted partner for digitalization, automation, and sustainability leadership. The company's expertise covers a wide range of areas, spanning from cybersecurity and AI governance to ESG compliance, supply chain management, medical device safety, and future mobility, delivering real value to industries in their pursuit of resilient, sustainable, and intelligent systems. By leveraging advanced auditing methodologies, predictive analytics, and real-time insights, DQS supports organizations to future-proof their operations while demonstrating their commitment to excellence and responsible business practices.

For more information, visit www.dqsglobal.com

Press contact:

Johannes Weber

Global Communications & Brand Manager

DQS Holding GmbH

August-Schanz-Straße 21

60433 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: 069 95427-270

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE DQS GmbH