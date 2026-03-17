Dr Cho Li Wei of LW Cho Endocrine Clinic Marks 27 Years of Clinical Practice and Multilingual Care

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Cho Li Wei, leading LW Cho Endocrine Clinic, is marking 23 years in endocrinology and 27 years in clinical practice, with a continued focus on bridging language gaps in specialist medical care. The clinic serves patients across conditions including diabetes, thyroid disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), osteoporosis, menstrual disorders, and pituitary disorders. Consultations are conducted in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hakka, Hokkien, and Bahasa.

The clinic's multilingual capability addresses a practical challenge that many endocrinology patients face: the difficulty of communicating nuanced symptoms and understanding long-term treatment plans in a second language. By consulting patients directly in their preferred language, the clinic aims to reduce miscommunication during diagnosis and follow-up, particularly for older patients and those from non-English-speaking backgrounds. This is especially relevant for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, where patient understanding is closely tied to treatment outcomes. The ability to converse in Chinese, including the various dialects such as Cantonese, Hakka, and Hokkien, as well as in Bahasa is particularly relevant in Singapore, where a segment of the elderly population remains more comfortable in their mother tongue than in English.

LW Cho Endocrine Clinic covers a broad scope of endocrine services, including polycystic ovary syndrome treatment, thyroid management, and osteoporosis treatment in Singapore. Dr Cho Li Wei, who holds a medical degree from the University of Glasgow and a doctorate and CCT (specialist accreditation) from the United Kingdom, also manages adrenal and pituitary disorders, endocrine hypertension, hypogonadism, reproductive endocrinology, and weight-related metabolic conditions. She has a subspecialty interest in PCOS and insulin resistance syndrome and has published extensively in these areas, with around 30 publications and more than 700 citations.

Having served 23 years in endocrinology and 27 years in clinical practice, Dr Cho Li Wei has shaped her approach around continuity of care and accessible communication. As LW Cho Endocrine Clinic marks this milestone, the practice continues supporting individuals living with endocrine conditions through specialised care grounded in long-term patient relationships.

For more information on LW Cho Endocrine Clinic and its range of services, please visit https://choendocrine.com.sg/.

SOURCE LW Cho Endocrine Clinic