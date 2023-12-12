Dr. Eliza Fok, Chairman of the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation Is Honoured with "Women of Power 2023" by Prestige Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) is proud to announce that Dr. Eliza Fok, Chairman of HKBCF, has been honoured with "Women of Power 2023" by leading Hong Kong magazine Prestige Hong Kong.

HKBCF extends its congratulations to Dr. Fok on this achievement. Established in 2005, HKBCF is a non-profit charitable organisation dedicated to promoting breast health education, patient support, research and advocacy in Hong Kong.

"Women of Power 2023" of Prestige Hong Kong aims to recognise successful female leaders who have demonstrated strong cohesive power. Driven by innovation and a pursuit of excellence, they inject new vitality and momentum into the community, driving social development and progress.

During Dr. Fok's 13-year tenure as Chairman, the HKBCF has consistently progressed and reached new breakthroughs and advancements. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the HKBCF transformed its annual flagship fundraising event "Pink Walk" into an online event called "Pink Together" which attracted over 2,000 enthusiastic participants and achieved remarkable results. In April 2021, the HKBCF opened its first Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic at the HKBCF Jockey Club Breast Health Centre (Kowloon), providing breast cancer patients with Traditional Chinese Medicine consultations and treatments to promote the overall well-being of breast cancer patients. In March 2023, the HKBCF opened its Lymphoedema Care Centre to provide holistic lymphoedema care services. Dr. Fok stated, "I am humbled and honoured to be invited as part of Prestige Hong Kong's "Women of Power 2023"." She added, "Women are the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Emotional Officer of the family. They play a crucial role as leaders and pillars within families and the community. Women should therefore look after their own health, to bring positive impact to their families and our community. I look forward to learning from the talented female leaders in the group and to work together to contribute back to our community."

Under Dr. Fok's leadership, the HKBCF has been dedicated to promoting the importance of breast health and maintaining healthy lifestyles among individuals from all walks of life. Guided by the principle of "Early Detection Saves Lives", the HKBCF has embarked on various programmes to raise awareness among women about the importance of regular self-examinations and undergoing mammography screening. The HKBCF has also been actively raising funds to provide free or affordable mammography services to women in the grassroots community and offers a broad range of professional care knowledge and support services to breast cancer patients, their families and caregivers, as well as the survivors.

The HKBCF is also proud to announce that Mrs Yvette Ho, a member of its Advisory Council, is also honoured with "Women of Power 2023" for her dedication in youth education.

The HKBCF will continue to mitigate the threat of breast cancer and safeguard the health and well-being of women and their families, and hence to build a better and healthier Hong Kong.

About Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation

The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation was established on March 8, 2005, making it the first non-profit charitable organisation in Hong Kong dedicated to breast health education, patient support, research, and advocacy. Its mission is to reduce the threat of breast cancer in the local community. The Foundation aims to raise public awareness of breast cancer and promote the importance of breast health, support breast cancer patients on their journey to recovery, and advocate for improvements in breast cancer prevention, control, and medical care in Hong Kong.

