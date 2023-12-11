Dr. Enherya Introduces JOY Ergonomix2, Elevating Breast Augmentation Standards in Taiwan and Hong Kong

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October marked a notable milestone in Taiwan's beauty industry as leading medical aesthetics group Dr. Enherya became the first on the island to embrace the advanced JOY Ergonomix2 technology, the latest evolution of the acclaimed JOY Magic Drop implant series. On the very first day of its introduction, an impressive achievement was realized by five of Dr. Enherya's surgeons, who successfully completed 10 surgeries in the group's clinics in Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Taipei using the innovative second-generation technology. The successful launch not only underscores Dr. Enherya's commitment to innovative beauty solutions but also establishes a new benchmark for aesthetic procedures across Taiwan.

Dr. Enherya Unveils JOY Ergonomix2, the Next Generation in Breast Augmentation, Simultaneously Launched in Taiwan and Hong Kong

The latest in breast augmentation innovation, the JOY Magic Drop, has arrived in Taiwan. On its first day, the well-established medical aesthetics group, Dr. Enherya, completed 10 surgeries with notable success. This second-generation implant, named 'JOY Ergonomix2', enhances both beauty and comfort, offering a significant improvement in the aesthetic experience for women.

Dr. Enherya, a staple in Taiwan's medical aesthetics market, has earned a reputation as a 'breast augmentation expert.' Each of its five doctors holds certification from the Magic Drop manufacturer, a testament to the group's high professional standards. The group has achieved a milestone of completing 3,000 breast augmentation surgeries, solidifying its position as a premier choice for those seeking beauty enhancements.

Echoing the prestige of Rolls Royce in automobiles and Hermès in scarves, JOY Magic Drop has carved a distinguished niche in breast augmentation, boosting women's confidence and beauty. Its significant impact on enhancing the comfort and naturalness of breast augmentation procedures redefines standards in cosmetic surgery. The name 'JOY' aptly captures the positive experiences it aims to deliver in breast augmentation, bringing a renewed dynamism and broader options to the cosmetic surgery scene in Taiwan.

Dr. Enherya is renowned for delivering exceptional cosmetic medical experiences, driven by a professional and dedicated approach. They empower women to realize their aspirations, making once distant dreams tangible. Serving a diverse clientele, both in Taiwan and globally, the group is committed to providing a safe, professional, and trustworthy breast augmentation experience. This dedication helps every woman embrace the transformative journey toward a more confident self.

Dr. Enherya boasts locations in Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Taipei, providing comprehensive medical services that cater to an international clientele, particularly guests from Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Taiwan, easily accessible by frequent flights, ensures a smooth journey for visitors seeking their services. Visitors have the flexibility to coordinate their visits with surgical appointments, benefiting from the convenient transport options via Kaohsiung Xiaogang Airport or Taoyuan Airport.

