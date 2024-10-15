Dr. Robert Yap Honoured with ASEAN-BAC Lifetime Achievement Award and Emeritus Council Member Status

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group, has received the distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award and Emeritus Council Member status from the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) during the Oct. 9, 2024, annual ASEAN Business Awards Gala Night in Vientiane, Laos. Dr. Yap has served ASEAN-BAC for 21 years, both as a Council Member for Singapore and twice as ASEAN-BAC Chair in 2007 and 2018.

From Left: Dr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group, and H.E. Professor Dr. Kikeo Khaikhamphithoune, Deputy Prime Minister, Lao PDR

For 21 years, Dr. Yap has championed the advancement of the ASEAN Economic Community. In 2007, under Dr. Yap's Chairmanship, the ASEAN Business Awards (ABA) was launched which recognize and honour the achievements of ASEAN enterprises and individuals who have successfully ventured in ASEAN to serve as home-grown models for other aspiring ASEAN companies and talents to follow. During his 2nd Chairmanship term in 2018, the Smart Growth Connect (SGConnect™️) legacy project was launched as the fifth ASEAN-BAC's legacy project. SGConnect™️ provides the ecosystem that enables ASEAN members to "grow without growing pains" towards a resilient and connected ASEAN.

Dr. Yap has laid an accomplished foundational groundwork that would ensure an effective, smart and resilient supply chain framework for ASEAN. The SGConnect™️ model has now been translated to live iconic initiatives such as the Vietnam SuperPort™️ to be followed by the Cambodia SuperPort™️, and others across ASEAN to achieve the vision of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN), which will enhance Intra-ASEAN trade, ASEAN-China trade, and beyond.

Dr. Yap remains fully committed to continue his passion and vision to strengthen connectivity in Southeast Asia and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

