DR. SATINDER SARTAAJ UNVEILS SUBLIME TOUR ACROSS SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-gifted artist Dr. Satinder Sartaaj is set to charm audiences in Singapore and Malaysia with his soulful Punjabi-Sufi music. This marks the first time the talented artist will grace the stages of both countries.

Satinder captivates audiences with the beauty of his lyrics; leading his fans into insights of life's meaning and deepest feelings.

Satinder began his journey when he was in 3rd grade by performing at the Bal-Sabha. He currently holds an Honors in music and a diploma in classical music. As well as a Master's Degree in music and a Ph.D in Sufi Poetry. To understand Sufi Poetry, he holds a diploma in Persian Language.

He is known for his spellbinding performances for the audiences that gather at his concerts worldwide. His songs are infused with Punjabi culture and Sufi mysticism, energizing bodies, and healing hearts with his voice. Famous songs include Udaarian, Rutba and Massomiyat.

Expressing excitement, Sartaaj states, "I am thrilled to be performing in Singapore & Malaysia. Bringing my music to fans all over the world makes me very happy. I am looking forward to performing in Singapore, since it will be my first time doing a live-performance there."

Beyond his musical prowess, Sartaaj has collaborated with artists like Nelly Furtado and had a role in The Black Prince alongside cinema star Shabana Azmi. His achievements include being the first turbaned man on the Cannes red carpet and collaborating with the United Nations to combat human trafficking alongside luminaries AR. Rahman and Jimmy Carter.

Organized by AVA Events, Team Tandem Events, and Sonia Holdings, the concerts promise a blend of cultural richness and musical brilliance. Book your tickets via BookMyShow for an evening with Satinder Sartaaj.

Singapore:

https://sg.bookmyshow.com/e/SATISART

Malaysia:

https://my.bookmyshow.com/events/sublime-tour-dr-satinder-sartaaj-live-in-concert/SATINDER

About Organizers:

Sonia Holdings: Specializing in experience activation through events and artists, they aim to create unforgettable moments by unleashing the potential of their artists.

Team Tandem Events: With a distinct approach to events, Team Tandem fosters robust relationships with clients, providing effective solutions.

AVA Events A company with a diverse portfolio, AVA Events has organized prestigious events such as The Ishtara Diamond Extravaganza, the Deepavali Bazar, and the Young Achievers Awards, and collaborated with notable brands like Singtel.

