BANGKOK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonpass, a leading global travel and lifestyle platform, participated in Money20/20 Asia, showcasing its customer loyalty solutions for banks, payment providers, credit card issuers, and fintech companies across APAC and globally.

As one of the most influential fintech events worldwide, Money20/20 Asia gathers decision-makers across the financial ecosystem. At the event, Dragonpass demonstrated how financial institutions can enhance customer engagement and build long-term loyalty through integrated travel and lifestyle experiences.

Dragonpass Empowers Financial Institutions with End-to-End Loyalty Solutions at Money20/20 Asia

Established in 2005, Dragonpass has evolved from a lounge provider into a loyalty solutions partner, serving more than 800 global clients and over 40 million members worldwide.

At the core of Dragonpass is a business structure that combines global supply aggregation, a technology-enabled engagement platform, and consumer-facing lifestyle services — providing a one-stop solution across the customer lifecycle.

Leveraging data-driven insights, Dragonpass enables partners to design and optimise loyalty programs, incorporating customer segmentation and tiered incentive structures, alongside curated campaigns and entitlement configuration — driving more effective customer activation, engagement, and retention.

Its offering includes a broad portfolio of travel and lifestyle benefits such as airport lounge access, fast-track, dining, airport transfers, and lifestyle experiences. These are supported by flexible delivery models, including API integration, white-label solutions, and ready-to-deploy digital platforms, enabling seamless integration into clients' customer journeys.

As customer expectations evolve, the industry is shifting from standardized benefits to more personalized, experience-led loyalty models. Insights from Dragonpass's Loyalty Index show that customers increasingly value trust, rewards, simplicity, recognition, and exclusivity, with preferences varying across markets.

"Financial institutions today are looking for more effective ways to engage customers beyond traditional rewards," said Jane Zhu, Co-founder and CEO of Dragonpass. "User engagement is at the core of loyalty, and technology — especially AI — plays a key role in enabling deeper and more relevant customer connections."

Dragonpass works with leading global brands including Mastercard, Visa, HSBC, and Revolut, supporting them deliver differentiated value propositions and enhance customer engagement through scalable, customizable solutions.

Through its participation at Money20/20 Asia, Dragonpass aims to strengthen its presence in the APAC market and build strategic partnerships with organizations seeking to elevate their customer engagement strategies.

About Dragonpass

Dragonpass is a global travel and lifestyle platform providing premium airport and travel experiences across 140+ countries. By integrating global supply and technology, Dragonpass enables partners to deliver seamless, personalized experiences and drive customer loyalty.

Media Contact

Dragonpass PR

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.dragonpass.com

SOURCE Dragonpass