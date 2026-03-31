Dragos Appoints Kaori Nieda as Country Manager to Drive Expansion in Japan

HANOVER, Md., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragos Inc., a global leader in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, USA, today announced the appointment of Kaori Nieda as its first Country Manager in Japan. This appointment builds on the strong foundation Dragos has established in Japan through its partnership with Macnica, and signifies the company's deepening commitment to the Japanese market. Nieda will lead initiatives to expand Dragos's capabilities in protecting industrial and critical infrastructure organizations, as well as other operators of cyber‑physical systems in Japan.

Kaori Nieda, Country Manager Japan, Dragos Inc.

This strategic move underscores Dragos's dedication to supporting Japanese industrial organizations with world‑class solutions that safeguard operational environments. As Country Manager, Nieda will focus on accelerating growth, deepening customer relationships, and ensuring that organizations across Japan have access to the resources and expertise needed to defend against evolving OT cyber threats.

Going forward, Dragos will continue investing in regional innovation and partnerships to help Japan's industrial sectors remain resilient and secure in an increasingly connected world.

Nieda is a veteran cybersecurity leader with over 20 years of experience in threat intelligence, XDR, network security, and SaaS‑based security solutions. She has an extensive track record in expanding global security businesses in Japan and brings experience across enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Her background includes building high‑performing teams, executing effective go‑to‑market strategies, and fostering strong executive‑level relationships.

Most recently, as Country Manager of Amplitude Analytics GK, she reorganized the Japan organization, doubled FY23 performance, secured new strategic customers, and rebuilt the go‑to‑market strategy and team. With deep leadership experience and a strong history of launching and scaling businesses in Japan, Nieda is well‑positioned to drive the next chapter of Dragos's growth in the region.

Nieda commented on joining the Dragos team: "I am excited to join Dragos at such a critical moment for the company's growth. Industrial and critical infrastructure organizations in Japan face an increasingly complex threat landscape, and Dragos's mission and capabilities are exactly what the market needs. I look forward to collaborating with customers and partners to strengthen OT cyber resilience throughout Japan."

Hayley Turner, Vice President for the Asia‑Pacific region at Dragos, added: "Japan is a critical and fast‑growing market for Dragos. Industrial and critical infrastructure organizations are at the center of security and resilience in this region. Expanding our presence in Japan is a top priority, and we are thrilled to welcome Kaori Nieda to lead our next growth phase. Her deep cybersecurity expertise and proven leadership make her an exceptional addition to the Dragos team."

About Dragos

Dragos is the most effective OT cybersecurity technology to industrial and critical infrastructure organizations as part of its global mission to safeguard civilization. With nearly a decade of experience responding to groundbreaking attacks on OT networks, Dragos understands the complexity and risks of industrial environments—uniquely configured systems operating at scale with strict availability requirements and not protected by traditional IT cybersecurity.

The Dragos Platform provides visibility and monitoring for OT environments—covering asset identification, vulnerability management, and threat detection—powered by continuous insights from the industry's most experienced OT threat intelligence and services team. It discovers and monitors OT, IT, IoT, and IIoT assets within OT environments and integrates them with IT security infrastructure. Dragos protects customers across electric utilities, oil & gas, manufacturing, water, transportation, mining, government agencies, and more.

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information visit: https://hub.dragos.com/2026年-otサイバーセキュリティ年次レビュー-エグゼクティブサマリー

SOURCE Dragos Inc.