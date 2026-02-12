SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is from Shuzhi Society.

On February 8th, U.S. local time, Dreame Robot Laundry made a landmark appearance in a coveted prime-time advertising slot during the 60th Super Bowl. Its 30-second commercial, airing on the event's exclusive broadcaster, NBC, presented the brand's high-end laundry solutions to millions of American households.

The commercial prominently featured Dreame's flagship L9 Washer-Dryer Set, highlighting its advanced capabilities in intelligent fabric sensing, specialized care programs, and cutting-edge washing technology. This focused presentation aligns perfectly with the brand's strategic identity as a "technology-driven provider of premium home laundry solutions" – a carefully crafted message designed to resonate with the values and expectations of discerning American consumers who prioritize innovation, efficiency, and superior results in home appliances. (PRNewsfoto/Shuzhi Society)

This strategic investment transcends traditional media exposure, representing a calculated move in premium brand positioning. As the most-watched television event in the United States, the Super Bowl serves not only as a cultural phenomenon but also as a globally recognized platform for establishing brand credibility and prestige. Dreame's successful placement during this premier broadcast underscores its serious commitment to the North American market, a commitment further validated by the brand's remarkable 189% year-over-year revenue growth in the region during 2025, demonstrating strong market traction and consumer acceptance.

This Super Bowl debut marks a pivotal chapter in Dreame's ambitious global expansion within the high-end smart home ecosystem. Since its founding in 2017, the company has executed a rapid and successful international growth strategy, establishing a commercial presence in over 120 countries and regions worldwide. The laundry category serves as a cornerstone of home appliances, supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio of over 210 patents and manufactured at a state-of-the-art, fully automated smart factory with an annual production capacity exceeding 2.5 million units, ensuring consistent quality and scalability.

Beyond immediate brand exposure, this Super Bowl initiative solidifies Dreame's position as a forward-thinking global innovator in intelligent home care. It provides an unparalleled platform to engage directly with the core U.S. consumer base, building brand familiarity and trust that paves the way for sustained market penetration, future product introductions, and long-term category leadership. Furthermore, Dreame's strategic approach offers an insightful and practical case study for other consumer technology and home appliance brands from China and beyond, demonstrating a viable pathway to building relevance and competitiveness in mature, high-stakes international markets like North America.

