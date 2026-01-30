Dreame Unveils Embodied AI Laundry Robot and L9 AI Washer & Dryer Set in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is from Shuzhi Society:

Dreame Robot Laundry today unveiled its latest innovations at a global launch event in Silicon Valley of its L9 AI Washer & Dryer Set and the groundbreaking Embodied AI Laundry Robot. Developed through long-term research into real household habits, this solution moves laundry from chores to seamless, intelligent care.

Embodied AI Laundry Robot: Moving Beyond Automation

"We're not just automating tasks — we're building true autonomy," said David Ye, Spokesperson for Dreame Laundry. The newly unveiled laundry robot is powered by Dreame's self-developed multimodal AI system, combining visual recognition, spatial perception, and tactile feedback.

The robot can independently complete the full laundry workflow -- handling everything from sorting to loading with human-like care. Its bionic arm, trained through reinforcement learning, adapts to different fabrics and shapes, while real-time mapping and obstacle avoidance allow it to operate smoothly in dynamic home environments. By learning user habits, the system shifts laundry from a passive task to a proactive service.

Designed for real homes, the robot completes the full laundry cycle independently and learns preferences over time for personalized support. It can work seamlessly with the L9 set, closing the loop on end-to-end autonomous laundry.

L9 AI Washer & Dryer Set: A New Standard for Smart Laundry

Also unveiled was the L9 AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set, designed as a fully integrated smart laundry system rather than a standalone appliance.

It brings together four proprietary systems designed to support complete fabric care. MousseBloom Foam Wash creates dense foam that penetrates fabric fibers to improve oil removal while helping minimize residue and wear. Drying is handled by a Dual Inverter Heat Pump, which delivers efficient airflow with lower noise and reduced energy consumption. After a cycle ends, FreshLoop Plasma Air Circulation can gently tumble garments for up to 12 hours to help prevent odors and wrinkles. For delicate and premium clothing, PressFree Steam Care smooths garments in about 25 minutes, enabling a ready-to-wear result.

Shaping the Future of Intelligent Homes

Launching in Silicon Valley underscores Dreame Laundryrobot's ambition to lead the next phase of smart home evolution. The debut signals a shift from isolated smart appliances to embodied intelligence—systems capable of perception, reasoning, and autonomous execution.

With its AI-powered robot and integrated laundry ecosystem, Dreame Laundryrobot is redefining what intelligent home care can be, paving the way for a more seamless, autonomous, and human-centric future.

