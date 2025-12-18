DREAME Unveils "Whole-Home Smart Living" Strategy in Vietnam, Advancing Toward a Next-Generation Home Infrastructure Brand

Founded in 2017, DREAME has built its core strengths on high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms and bionic robotic arms, quickly establishing a leading position in smart cleaning. The company's business now spans more than 100 countries and regions, with over 6,000 offline stores and tens of millions of households served, and has achieved No. 1 market share positions in cleaning appliance categories in multiple countries and regions around the world.

"Today, Dreame Technology has grown into a global high-end technology brand, with its portfolio spanning high-end smart home appliances, smart vehicles, smart kitchen appliances, smart cleaning devices, outdoor smart equipment and personal care products. We aim to free users' hands through technology, so they can devote more time and energy to themselves and to enjoying life," said Director of DREAME Southeast Asia, Jacky Zhong. "Vietnam is one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets in our whole-home roadmap – with young consumers, an open channel ecosystem and a strong desire to upgrade their quality of life."

Refrigeration and laundry as the "infrastructure layer" of the modern home

Within the "Whole-Home Smart Living" strategy, refrigerators and washing machines are seen as the "infrastructure layer" for DREAME's entry into core home appliance categories in Vietnam – not just individual products, but systems that determine the rhythm and quality of daily life.

In refrigeration, DREAME has built an architecture centered on the Z-Fresh flagship series, C-Fresh Slim series and Mega Pro series, designed around different kitchen layouts and household needs. In laundry, it has structured a portfolio built around the L9 AI Dual Inverter washer-dryer set, the P Series front-load range and the D3/V3 top-load series, creating a layered care system from premium to mass-market households.

At the same time, DREAME also showcased innovation across additional categories – the Aura Mini LED 4K S100 TV, X-wind air conditioner, HZ602 range hood + EZ60 bridge induction hob, and the DZ401 Pro dishwasher – laying the product and technology foundations for future whole-home deployments in Vietnam:

The Aura Mini LED 4K S100 TV adopts a QLED + Mini LED backlight solution with full-array local dimming and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. Together with HDR, Dolby Vision and the in-house Dreamind™ Pro AI processor , it delivers higher contrast, richer colors and sharper details. The built-in Dreame Master acoustic system incorporates a full soundbar, a hidden Ultra Drum subwoofer and four up-firing speakers, for a total of 11 drivers and peak power of up to 70W, creating an immersive Dolby Atmos experience that truly turns the living room into a home cinema.





uses the world's first dual robotic air-deflection arms combined with a Coanda multi-level airflow design, achieving up to 126° wide-angle air delivery and a broad, natural-feeling airflow. It can rapidly cool the room while providing two personalized airflow zones to meet the different comfort needs of adults and children. With the DREAME smart app, users can control the system remotely and link it to their daily routines. In the kitchen, the HZ602 range hood and EZ60 bridge induction hob work in concert: the hood uses vortex guidance and an air volume of up to 1800 m³/h to provide powerful yet quiet extraction, with gesture control and auto delayed shut-off; the induction hob offers 3600W rapid heating, a flexible bridging zone for large cookware, multiple protections against dry boiling and spills, and one-touch smart cooking modes. The DZ401 Pro standalone dishwasher uses FlexWing multi-directional spray arms and 75°C high-temperature washing, combined with auto door-open and active ventilation, to deliver deep cleaning, energy and water savings, and dry, odor-free storage.

Through these core categories, DREAME is moving from a "single hero product" approach toward a systemic layout at the home infrastructure layer, with room to expand into more scenarios and services in the future.

A multi-layered product architecture: one brand for different cities and life stages

For DREAME, rather than simply claiming "full price coverage", the priority is to build a product architecture that can be flexibly configured along city tiers and evolving household needs.

Refrigeration: from flagship kitchens to mainstream homes

Z-Fresh flagship series

With FlushFit built-in design as its first key selling point, the Z-Fresh series uses a cabinet depth of around 599 mm and optimized air-duct structure to achieve an almost flush finish with standard cabinetry while still offering more than 500L of usable capacity. The Nebula Grey panel uses a seven-layer mineral fusion process that reproduces the raw texture and cool tones of lunar rock, with light and shadow flowing under the fingertips. A 60-minute fully automated rapid ice-making cycle produces up to 1.2 kg of ice per day, precisely matching ice consumption needs in Southeast Asian households. Dual cooling, –32°C deep freezing and multi-mode FreshFlex variable-temperature drawers flexibly support vegetables and fruits, baby food and soft-freeze storage, meeting the needs of the whole family.

C-Fresh Slim series

For space-conscious urban households, C-Fresh positions its approx. 600 mm ultra-slim body as a core selling point, combining a black glass integrated panel, Full-Area Airflow and AI temperature control. Within limited kitchen space, it delivers better cabinet fit, more even cooling and flexible FreshFlex drawers that can switch between vegetables and fruits, baby food and soft-freeze modes.

Mega Pro High-Capacity series

Using SpaceBoost™ and other structural innovations, Mega Pro achieves around 409 L or more capacity within standard cabinetry, while maintaining fast and even cooling performance. For mainstream families, it offers a "more space, better storage, more efficient" daily solution with broader pricing bandwidth.

Laundry: from high-end systems to everyday volume drivers

L9 AI Dual Inverter washer-dryer set

As DREAME's high-end laundry hero, L9 is built around AI wash and dry algorithms, circulating spray and ultra-clean foam technologies. Its 12 kg wash + 10 kg dry capacity covers high-frequency household needs, while dual-inverter heat pump technology and multi-dimensional vibration control balance energy efficiency, noise and fabric care. L9 is positioned as a "system-level" flagship for image-building stores and key outlets.

P Series front-load range (P5 / P3 / P2)

The P Series forms DREAME's core front-load lineup:

P5 / P3 adopt 4D Handwash technology, with a tilted drum and four-direction tumbling path that simulate hand-washing motion. Combined with large drum diameters, steam wash and multiple temperature settings, they target mid- to high-end families who prioritize both cleanliness and fabric protection.

P2 focuses on ultra-slim design and quick washes: 530/580 mm bodies fit standard 600 mm cabinet niches, while 15-minute quick wash and steam hygiene modes serve young urban families and compact apartments with high-frequency, small-load usage.

D3 / V3 top-load series

For everyday volume and more mass-market scenarios, D3 and V3 create a top-load matrix spanning large and mid capacities:

D3 offers a 14 kg capacity, DD inverter motor, rear control panel and tempered glass lid, emphasizing heavy-duty performance and durability.

V3 comes in 9/10/12 kg capacities with 15-minute quick wash and baby-care cycles, designed as a core volume range for regional chains and neighborhood stores.

This multi-layered layout means a single DREAME brand can tell the same story of "next-generation home infrastructure" through different product combinations – from high-end showrooms in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, to regional electrical chains, and further into community-level retail. For media, this creates a richer brand narrative; for investors, it signals a longer product and revenue curve, while channel partners and end users can find the right DREAME solution at each stage of their development.

In the coming years, DREAME will keep increasing investment in local R&D adaptation, local manufacturing collaboration and service network build-out in Vietnam, positioning the country as a key hub connecting Southeast Asia. The company will gradually introduce more TV, air-conditioning and major kitchen appliance lines, working with local partners to shape an open, future-oriented home appliance ecosystem for the next generation of families.

