DreamSmart Joins Forces with Lamborghini, StarV Smart Glasses Debut Overseas

At the event, guests tried on the StarV series AR smart glasses. Marco Prencip, Consul General of the Italian Embassy in Japan, was impressed by the technological appeal of the DreamSmart. He complimented the AI real-time translation feature of the StarV Air2, noting that it significantly reduces language barriers and brings nations closer together.

Hwang Chansung from the Korean group 2PM and renowned Japanese voice actress Fumi Hirano place great emphasis on fashion and daily wearability. The sleek and sports car-inspired design of the StarV Air2 AR smart glasses quickly caught their attention. After trying them on, they were both impressed not only by the stylish and lightweight comfort of the StarV Air2 but also by its AI features.

The StarV Air2 is an AI+AR smart glasses that uses an optical waveguide display solution, emphasizing a tech-forward and fashionable design. With a lightweight and stylish appearance resembling regular glasses, the device weighs only 44g. Its frame features a seagull-shaped design with sports car-inspired contours, blending sleek curves with elegance and dynamism. The ultra-lightweight build ensures a comfortable, pressure-free fit, making it both stable and pleasant to wear.

The StarV Air2 offers an all-day AI-features experience, making it highly versatile in its applications. It supports translation into 13 languages, including English, Japanese, Russian, and French, catering to users' needs during international travel, exhibitions, and business meetings. Additionally, the StarV Air2 features compass navigation with a real-time display. It allows users to initiate navigation tasks, switch modes, or change destinations entirely through voice interaction, providing hands-free convenience and enhancing safety during cycling navigation.

Japanese professional race car driver Nanami Tsukamoto and Muay Thai fighter KOTARO showed a strong interest in the StarV View AR smart glasses. After experiencing immersive gaming and large-screen movie, the stylish and futuristic design of the StarV View particularly captivated Tsukamoto, appealing to her as a race car driver.

The StarV View adopts the industry's BirdBath solution, offering users a 188-inch screen experience at a virtual distance of 6 meters. It features an independent acoustic cavity design and noise-canceling technology, all within a lightweight build of just 74g. Additionally, it includes 0-600 degree myopia adjustment and wrap-around temples with adjustable outward angles, ensuring a truly comfortable, pressure-free fit for extended wear. In the meantime, the device seamlessly connects to various devices, including smartphones, handheld consoles, and smart cockpits. Beyond movie viewing, it caters to gaming, travel, and other scenarios, delivering a versatile "big screen for entertainment" experience anytime, anywhere.

The performance of the StarV Ring2 smart ring was equally remarkable. Utilizing hardware-based photoelectric sensing technology, the ring can monitor key health metrics such as blood glucose, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels in real time. It also features sleep monitoring capabilities, enabling users to keep track of their physical condition, earning unanimous praise from attendees.

Representatives from the DreamSmart XR division presented the group's brand philosophy and corporate culture to the guests, along with an introduction to the StarV series products. They emphasized that Lamborghini embodies innovative design and peak performance, offering limitless possibilities through color and personalized options. This aligns seamlessly with DreamSmart's design aesthetics and relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology, echoing Lamborghini's ethos of "purity and perfection."

Currently, the full range of StarV series XR products is actively expanding globally. This visit by DreamSmart is part of its collaboration with Lamborghini to explore joint marketing strategies for entering the Japanese market. This partnership not only enhances DreamSmart's influence in Japan and worldwide but also represents a crucial step in DreamSmart's globalization and overseas market expansion efforts. In the future, DreamSmart plans to continue fostering partnerships with more world-class brands, embracing an open and collaborative approach. The goal is to provide users with multi-device, all-scenario, and immersive experiences, while building a global smart mobility technology ecosystem.

SOURCE DreamSmart