Drip Music Widens Horizons and Connects Communities through "Ensemble Transience: Jazz Across Boundaries -- Outreach & Incubation" Programme

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the post-pandemic era, creating music at home has become the new norm. To assist aspiring music creatives in developing their skills, Drip Music has curated "Ensemble Transience: Jazz Across Boundaries — Outreach & Incubation'', a 1.5-year programme that is financially supported by the Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme. The programme's "440" series brings together a lineup of award-winning instructors to train local talents as well as presents 2 major concerts and a recording project. Additionally, its "Drip Drop" series will collaborate with various public and non-profit organisations to host free community concerts, providing more audiences with the opportunity to experience jazz.

Drip Music presents "Ensemble Transience: Jazz Across Boundaries — Outreach & Incubation” programme.

Teriver Cheung (Founder and Music Director of Ensemble Trancience) expresses, "Jazz music goes beyond being a genre; it is a culture. I hope everyone can experience the spirit of improvisation and self-expression through jazz".

19 Stellar Instructors Gather for "440 Boot Camp"

Internationally and locally renowned music creatives will generously share their knowledge and experience with aspiring music professionals through the "440 Boot Camp". The star-studded lineup includes Grammy and Golden Melody award-winning musicians and producers such as Justin Stanton (trumpeter, keyboardist and composer-producer from Snarky Puppy); Becca Stevens (versatile singer-songwriter known for her cross-genre music); Derrick Sepnio (Golden Melody Award-winning guitarist and music producer); and Richard Furch (multi-Grammy Award-winning music engineer, mixer and pianist who has worked with Usher, Prince and G.E.M.).

There will be 2 seasons of "440 Boot Camp", each lasting approximately six months and will conclude with a major "440 Concert" featuring selected Boot Camp instructors, Ensemble Transience and local musicians. The programme will also invite participants to submit original compositions, from which one outstanding piece will be chosen for recording. Richard Furch will personally mix the selected piece for online release.

The series' inaugural event "440 Kick-Off Sharing" is scheduled to take place at 8pm, 15 December 2023 at the Hong Kong Arts Centre. Teriver will provide a detailed overview of the programme, and musicians Jan Curious and Kay Tse will share relevant experiences as independent musicians. Come join this free public event to witness the launch of the exciting series!

18 "Drip Drop" Community Concerts Bring Jazz to More Neighbourhoods

To share the improvisational spirit of jazz and live music with more audiences, Ensemble Transience will organise 18 free "Drip Drop" community concerts in collaboration with public and non-profit institutions such as Hong Chi Association, Little Life Warriors Society and schools under Caritas Hong Kong. This initiative breaks away from traditional performance venues by directly bringing jazz into the community, reaching a wider and more diverse audience.

Ensemble Transience

Established in 2017, Ensemble Transience is committed to pushing the boundaries of jazz by seamlessly blending it with other genres such as classical music, folk, pop and African percussion. The ensemble's primary goal is to showcase the diverse and versatile nature of improvisation while making jazz accessible to a wider audience. It frequently incorporates cutting-edge technology in their performances and actively seeks cross-disciplinary collaborations to further enrich their artistic practice.

Teriver Cheung (Founder of Ensemble Transience and Co-Music Director of "440" series)

Guitarist and composer Teriver Cheung stands out among Hong Kong music creatives with his established international presence. He has collaborated with renowned jazz artists, including Grammy Award winners and nominees Eddie Gómez, Eric Marienthal and Keita Ogawa. Since 2018, Teriver has been the guitarist for independent band R.O.O.T., which has won numerous Hong Kong music awards. He holds a bachelor's degree in Jazz Studies from the University of North Texas.

Derrick Sepnio (Co-Music Director of "440" series)

Derrick Sepnio is a nine-time Golden Melody Award-winning music director, producer and arranger. Originally from the Philippines, Derrick built his music career in Canada and Hong Kong before relocating to Taiwan. He has collaborated with A-list Canto- and Mando-pop superstars, including Sandy Lam, Coco Lee, Khalil Fong, A-mei, David Tao and Karen Mok.

"Ensemble Transience: Jazz Across Boundaries — Outreach & Incubation" is financially supported by the Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The content of this programme does not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

