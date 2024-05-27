Driving a consensus approach to improve the lives and fertility health of women stricken with endometriosis

MANILA, Philippines , May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialists in reproductive health in the Asia Pacific region are advancing a pathfinding initiative to improve the lives of millions of women around the world who suffer from endometriosis.

The debilitating condition affects up to 10 per cent of females with effects including chronic pain and potential fertility problems. Endometriosis robs many girls of their healthy teenage years often taking years before it is diagnosed.

While having a significant impact on the lives of girls and women with the disease, it also affects their families and workplaces. There is currently no cure for endometriosis, but there are treatment options to help manage its chronic impacts.

The Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE) – a taskforce of scientists, clinicians, nurses and counsellors specialising in fertility health – is working to create centres and networks of expertise to treat endometriosis and an associated chronic condition called adenomyosis.

It is also bringing leaders in reproductive health together to advance strategies for fertility preservation for patients suffering from these conditions.

These twin objectives have been championed at the ASPIRE 2024 Congress in Manila, which gathered 1200 specialists to explore latest developments in the treatment of infertility that affects one in every six couples around the world.

Professor Neil Johnson, a Board Member of ASPIRE and Past President of the World Endometriosis Society, said the focus was on sharing knowledge and developing a consensus position on the treatment of endometriosis and adenomyosis among reproductive health specialists in APAC countries.

"We recognise the diversity of countries, economies, cultures and societies in the region, and aim to standardise best practice approaches in treating patients with these conditions while addressing potential threats to their fertility," he said.

"It requires a multi-disciplinary approach with shared decision making to assure the quality care of patients with endometriosis and adenomyosis in the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

"Currently, there is no consensus position in the world on fertility preservation for girls and women with these conditions.

"ASPIRE is building on its connections with major international bodies including the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine to empower the region and help shape the future of reproductive health care throughout the world.

"In doing so, we are encouraging those in dialogue with governments and policy drivers to deliver appropriate funding and services for those whose health and fertility is threatened by endometriosis and adenomyosis."

The ASPIRE Congress in Manila is also advancing a reform blueprint called Fertility Counts to promote family friendly policies in the face of an alarming decline in fertility rates across the world, and particularly in many Asian Pacific countries.

For further information on the ASPIRE 2024 Congress, go to www.aspire2024.com

SOURCE Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction