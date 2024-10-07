Driving Australia forward with landmark battery and bus business venture

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration, Singapore Battery manufacturer Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd (Durapower) and leading Australia Zero-Emission Bus Manufacturer, ARCC, have established a business venture to pioneer the successful integration of Durapower's leading battery technology with ARCC's battery electric and hydrogen buses.

This milestone collaboration is the first of its kind for an Australia Bus Manufacturer.

Representatives from ARCC and Durapower formalise a partnership in driving Australia forward with a landmark battery and zero-emission bus business venture

ARCC's partnership with Durapower will demonstrate the opportunity to offer bespoke battery solutions to bus operators, with an industry-first scalable battery program that will allow for the matching of battery systems to route requirements and charging systems.

"The ability to tailor and change battery capacity on buses means operators now have an option of flexibility not previously available in the market." ARCC's Managing Director Peter Murley commented.

Durapower Group CEO Kelvin Lim said, "Durapower's launch into the Australian market with ARCC not only demonstrated the viability of zero-emission public transport but also marks the beginning of a new and innovative potential industry on Singaporean and Australian shores, with technology transfer planned between the companies." He further added that, "This promises a sustainable future as well as the potential for new economic and employment opportunities in both countries."

Mr Lim said, "Durapower and ARCC are keen to demonstrate how the collaboration between industry participants with aligned technologies has the ability to set a precedent for future green technology initiatives.", adding that, "This collaboration between us will not only support ARCC's buses, but will establish the foundation for Durapower to consider new industry opportunities in Australia that further promise to bolster the future economy and create local jobs."

"The success of this collaboration is setting a new standard of innovation, showcasing the tangible results of combining ARCC's and Durapower technological advancements, to build world-class eco-friendly buses in Australia", Mr Murley said. "Both companies share a vision for a cleaner, greener public transport sector; our joint dedication to pioneering new solutions has been the catalyst for advancing local innovation into practical vehicle-based solutions."

"The Durapower ARCC partnership advances a sustainable technical solution that not only addresses climate change but also supports economic growth and job creation." Mr Murley commented. "By supporting initiatives like this, we're not just contributing to our climate goals but also securing a prosperous, job-rich future for the next generation."

Mr Lim remarked, "The partnership with ARCC is a model we believe will inspire further collaboration between the businesses in the sector, amplifying the growth and impact on the industry and the environment."

The official launch of the Durapower ARCC collaboration is on 7th October 2024, at Durapower's Singapore office.

About Australian Aluminium Revolutionary Chassis Company (arccaus.com.au)

ARCC is the foremost Australian zero-emission transport company, committed to the development of local manufacturing and expertise. The company supports all levels of the industry by providing end-to-end solutions for the decarbonisation of fleets and have successfully delivered multiple projects while managing design, production, energy supply, and government approvals for our customers.

ARCC's products and services include battery electric buses, hydrogen electric buses, integrated power solutions, hydrogen refuellers, fuel cell integration and support, and turnkey zero-emission vehicles.

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com)

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 25 countries and 50 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

SOURCE Durapower Group