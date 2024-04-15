Driving automation: tesa and ABB join forces to showcase innovative hole covering automation technology in Japan

tesa and ABB demonstrate tesa® ProSeal cartridge-based tape applicator to Japanese and Korean Automotive OEMs.

tesa® ProSeal is the next generation, fully automated solution to cover holes within automotive car bodies.

With its unique cartridge system, tesa® ProSeal maximizes process efficiency and reduces liner waste.

SHIZUOKA, Japan, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, and ABB, a technology leader in electrification and automation system integrator, are giving a live demonstration of the tesa ProSeal cartridge-based tape applicator for fully automated hole covering. The event will take place over five days from 15 to 19 April, 2024. tesa and ABB are inviting Japanese and Korean automotive OEMs to ABB's technical center in Shimada City, Japan, to demonstrate the most advanced automation technology for the hole covering tape application process in the automotive industry.

tesa® demonstrates ProSeal hole covering automation Up close of tesa® ProSeal hole covering solution tesa® ProSeal hole covering in action

Innovative ecosystem for maximum efficiency and waste reduction

tesa® ProSeal is the unique ecosystem that offers significant improvements in production efficiency and flexibility, while achieving waste reduction in automotive hole covering application. The cartridge is compatible with different materials and/or dimensions of tesa® hole cover patches, and the robot automatically switches the cartridge in 10 seconds to apply the appropriate patches, minimizing the complexity of the process and the capital investment in automated equipment. Moreover, tesa collects the used cartridge and replenishes the cartridges with new patches to minimize packaging materials and reduce liner waste. With production innovations like these, tesa supports customer to achieve their sustainability targets as well as reduces operation costs with fully automated processes.

"We are proud to collaborate with ABB to introduce tesa® ProSeal, our innovative hole-covering automation technology, to the automotive industry in Asia Pacific," said Andreas Gunnestrand, President & Regional Manager, tesa Asia Pacific. "This partnership highlights our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only drive automation, but also contribute to sustainability and waste reduction in the automotive industry."

"This strategic collaboration exemplifies ABB's commitment to pioneering innovative robotics and automation solutions to transform industries and future-proof business," says Takashi Asari, head of ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation division, Japan. "We are also introducing our new Omnicore™ robot controller, which has market-leading motion control capabilities and reduces power consumption by up to 20 percent, making manufacturing more accurate, efficient and sustainable."

tesa has a long-standing partnership with the automotive industry, providing intelligent solutions that contribute to areas such as automation and e-mobility. Its innovative self-adhesive tape solutions and application process technology play a critical role in improving manufacturing processes and product performance for automotive OEMs and their suppliers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and collaboration, tesa remains committed to driving the automotive industry towards a more efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced future.

Get more information about tesa® ProSeal here.

About tesa: As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

About ABB: ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

