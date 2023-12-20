DRIVING COMMUNITY IMPACT THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS AND EDUCATION TO EMPOWER 100,000 INDIVIDUALS IN THE LOCAL WORKFORCE

Non-profit impacted 780 brands in 2023 and aims to onboard 1,500 more companies and brands by 2024, impacting 100,000 individuals in the local workforce

Introduction of 'Culture For Good' award category to recognise businesses as agents of change in people development

Launch of Accelerated Leadership in Sustainability (ALS) Certification to foster sustainable business practices

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands For Good, a leading advocate for sustainable business practices, will be making waves in 2024 with five diverse award categories, groundbreaking initiatives, strategic partnerships, and educational programmes aimed at empowering communities and businesses. With a track record that includes the recognition of 163 brands and 448 company pledgers to date, Brands For Good has already made a substantial impact on 778 companies, laying the groundwork for even more significant influence in 2024. Brands For Good aspires to recognise 500 brands and garner the support of 1,500 pledgers in the coming year, with the overarching mission of positively impacting 100,000 individuals in the workforce.

The strategy involves a multi-faceted approach that includes regular workshops, seminars, and events offering thought leadership on impact issues throughout the year, designed to raise awareness and inspire change. Complementing these efforts are bi-annual closed-door dialogues with ministers, a key platform for fostering substantive discussions on responsible practices. The organisation is committed to community engagement, ensuring that the impact resonates beyond boardrooms and extends to the grassroots level. A pivotal initiative in achieving these goals is the Accelerated Leadership in Sustainability (ALS) program, a joint-certification effort with Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) and Brands For Good, aimed at equipping leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive sustainability. Through this comprehensive strategy, Brands For Good aims to not only meet but exceed its targets, envisioning a ripple effect that transcends businesses, communities, and the broader landscape of conscious leadership.

Brands For Good unveils a dynamic framework comprising five distinctive categories in the coming year, each encapsulating a unique facet of transformative change. The 'Business for Good', 'Leadership for Good', 'Technology for Good', 'Capital for Good' and the new 'Culture for Good' categories signify Brands For Good's commitment to fostering positive impact across diverse realms. The addition of the 'Culture for Good' category in 2024 pioneers a new era of workplace kindness and organisational culture, and aims to recognise and celebrate businesses championing kindness within their workspace.

5 Key Partnerships in 2024: Empowering Communities, Businesses and Individuals

Brands For Good is forging alliances with five visionary partners, aiming to enhance its influence on communities and businesses in 2024. Through these strategic collaborations, Brands For Good is committed to co-organising impactful workshops and seminars, conducting community outreach and evangelism, and implementing diagnostic clinics to pinpoint gaps in organisation culture, operational transformation and responsible practices.

Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM)

Brands For Good, in partnership with SKM, introduces the Culture For Good Awards category, highlighting the significance of workplace kindness, inclusivity, and compassion for an enhanced organisational culture.



AutomationSG

A transformative alliance centered on automation, diagnostics, and empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through innovative job redesign - fostering inclusivity and driving positive change in the employment landscape toward a more equitable future.



HonourSG

Through their shared values of Humanity, Humility, and Honour, this collaboration signifies a steadfast commitment to reshaping corporate success through conscious leadership.



Singapore Institute of Management (SIM)

Introduction of the joint-certification Accelerated Leadership for Sustainability (ALS) Programme which addresses the skills gap in sustainable business practices, offering specialisations in Leading Strategic Transformation for Sustainability Growth and Leading Automation and Robotic Solutions for Sustainability Breakthroughs.



International IP Commercialisation Council (IIPCC)

Brands For Good and IIPCC unite to offer vital intellectual property (IP) legal advice to the Brands For Good community. Emphasising good IP practices, the global partnership fosters innovation and collaboration within the community. Additionally, it inspires responsible entrepreneurship through the "Youth For Good" initiative in Singapore .

Says Alan Ng, Chairman of Brands For Good, "As we navigate the transformative landscape of 2024, Brands For Good stands at the forefront of impactful change. Our commitment to fostering workplace kindness, ethical business practices, conscious leadership, technology-driven sustainability, and responsible financial initiatives reflects our unwavering dedication to shaping a better, more sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs, we empower communities and businesses alike. Together, we are not just envisioning change; we are actively driving it. This is not merely a mission; it's a movement, and Brands For Good is leading the charge towards a world where positive impact is not just a choice but a collective responsibility."

To conclude a remarkable year, Brands For Good has hosted the Christmas Appreciation Dinner: Starry Night, on 1 December, to kick off Singapore Giving Week with a purpose. Co-hosted with Food Empire Holdings, this charity auction gala dinner aimed to raise critical funds for Extra.Ordinary People, an Institute of Public Character (IPC) dedicated to holistically empowering children and youths with special needs, fostering social growth, and championing diversity.

For more details, visit www.brandsforgood.asia.

