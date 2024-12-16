Driving Green Mobility: AIMA Electric Bikes' First Landmark Store in Indonesia Opens Grandly in Bandung

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2024, AIMA Technology from China celebrated the grand opening of its first landmark store in Indonesia — the AIMA Bandung Landmark Store. The opening ceremony was attended by AIMA executives, distinguished guests, media representatives, and numerous potential customers. The event featured activities such as a live raffle and welcomed local social media influencers, including Armad Media, to attend.

One lucky local winner of an AIMA Metaverse electric bike expressed their joy, saying, "Thank you to the AIMA Bandung Landmark Store for this raffle. Electric bikes bring so much convenience to everyday life. I really like ibike's designs and will definitely recommend them to people around me."

AIMA Technology currently operates 200 hybrid stores and one flagship store in Indonesia. The opening of this landmark store at Jl. Ibu Inggit Garnasih No.48, Ciateul, Kec. Regol, Kota Bandung, Jawa Barat 40252, provides a new key venue for product display and sales. Several local electric bike distributors at the opening ceremony expressed keen interest in ibike's products, indicating that its sales network is poised for further expansion.

For years, AIMA Technology has maintained a leading position in the global electric two-wheeler market. By the end of 2023, AIMA had expanded its presence to over 50 countries and established 11 major production bases worldwide, including overseas factories in Indonesia and Vietnam. As of March 31, 2024, AIMA had achieved cumulative sales of 80 million units and was recognized by the global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as the "World's Leading Electric Two-Wheeler Brand."

AIMA Technology remains committed to its "customer-first" philosophy and continuous innovation, striving to understand and meet local market needs. The company is dedicated to providing efficient and reliable services to users and partners alike. Looking ahead, AIMA electric bikes aim to offer practical solutions for short-distance commutes, driving a new wave of green and convenient mobility in Indonesia and beyond. For inquiries or visits to the store, contact Pak Djohan at 0822-1645-4600. AIMA warmly welcomes your calls and visits.

