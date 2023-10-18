Driving Innovation in Diagnostics: Fapon's Latest Solutions at Indonesia Hospital Expo 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a leading life-science company, will showcase its latest innovations in IVD core raw materials, reagent services and open instrument platforms at Indonesia Hospital Expo 2023 from October 18 to October 21, 2023. During the exhibition, the company will unveil new products such as HIV-P24 and drug of abuse (DOA) raw materials, and the one-stop solution for chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA).

Advancing Infectious Disease Testing with Fapon's HIV-P24

Fapon's Latest Solutions at Indonesia Hospital Expo 2023

With twenty-two years of experience in in-vitro-diagnostics (IVD) raw materials, Fapon has established itself as a pioneer in tackling infectious diseases such as HIV, HCV and TP. Fapon's upcoming product showcase is HIV-P24, its latest iteration of raw material for the fourth-generation HIV test that boasts exceptional sensitivity. Furthermore, in addition to its capability to detect the predominant epidemic strains worldwide, encompassing a wide range of common global subtypes, HIV-P24 also offers detectability for HIV 2 P26. To further enhance and validate assay performance, Fapon can provide its own quality control (QC) panel.

Addressing Global Drug Issues with Fapon's DOA Raw Materials

Fapon will also present its DOA rapid test raw materials at the exhibition, addressing the global concern for drug consumption as highlighted in the World Drug Report 2022 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The widely adopted POCT urine test serves as a crucial screening method in a plethora of settings such as workplaces and hospitals. Fapon's DOA raw materials contain dozens of items, including amphetamines, barbiturates and buprenorphine, among others. With their exceptional sensitivity, these raw materials meet stringent international standards for cut-off urine tests. Rigorous validation has demonstrated their non-cross-reactivity with 40 common drugs. Moreover, they have been proven to yield non-false-positive outcomes across more than 80 clinical urine samples. With an industrial-grade production workshop in place, Fapon is capable of ensuring timely supplies, and providing uncut sheet verification as well as technical support in assay development to its clients.

Driving Innovation in Diagnostics with Fapon's Ultra-High Speed CLIA Instrument

Fapon will also bring its latest ultra-high throughput CLIA system, Shine i8000/9000 to the exhibition. This cutting-edge system demonstrates remarkable efficiency by providing preliminary results in just 10 minutes, with an impressive testing speed of 900 tests per hour. In addition to the previously launched Shine i1000 and Shine i2000, this new addition completes Fapon's instrument portfolio, offering a comprehensive lineup of high, medium, and low-throughput CLIA instruments. Building upon its solid foundation in IVD technology, Fapon integrates raw materials, reagent services, and open instrument platforms into a one-stop solution to drive innovation in clinical diagnostics for its IVD partners.

Empowering Indonesia IVD Sector

Rooted in the Indonesian market for several years, Fapon has demonstrated its commitment to empowering the development of the local IVD industry through its cutting-edge products and solutions. To further enhance its support to the Indonesian market, Fapon has established a local office dedicated to providing efficient assistance to local partners seeking Alat Kesehatan Diagnostik (AKD) and Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) certifications.

Visit booth Hall A, 105 to learn more about Fapon's offerings.

About FAPON

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

