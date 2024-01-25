DRIVING THE FUTURE: AKAVERSE AND PARTNERS PIONEER AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATION AT SDV EXPO TOKYO 2024

TOKYO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the automotive industry hurtles towards a future defined by electrification, autonomy, and connectivity, the need for skilled professionals equipped to handle these cutting-edge technologies has never been greater. Stepping up to meet this challenge, akaVerse, a leading provider of immersive learning solutions, and its esteemed partners, Smart Group, and INNOSIMULATION, are set to unveil groundbreaking advancements at the SDV Expo Tokyo 2024.

Revolutionizing Automotive Training with Immersive Learning

akaVerse's immersive training solutions seamlessly integrate theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical expertise. Through hyper-realistic VR simulations, learners develop confidence and mastery over advanced technologies, paving the way for a seamless transition into hands-on experiences with actual vehicles. This empowers a future workforce equipped to navigate the complexities of tomorrow's automobiles.

A Collaborative Approach to Innovation

akaVerse revs up SDV Expo 2024 with augmented connected workforce (ACW) solutions that empower future professionals with cutting-edge tools and immersive experiences. Smart Group's CG wizardry breathes life into data, crafting stunning 3D visualizations that make even the most intricate systems clear and captivating. INNOSIMULATION rounds out the team with its advanced driver training simulators and virtual testing offering a seamless transition from the virtual world to the real road.

akaVerse and our partners are committed to working closely with automotive manufacturers to tailor training solutions to specific needs. Together, we aim to bridge the skills gap in the automotive industry to handle the complexities of tomorrow's vehicles.

Beyond Wheels: Cost Optimization and Passenger Enchantment

Moreover, akaVerse and its partners envision a future where the car transcends its role as mere transportation; innovation doesn't stop there. Inventory reduction through customization translates to significant cost savings, optimizing the entire value chain. In-vehicle entertainment solutions powered by cutting-edge technology transform the journey into an immersive experience, allowing passengers to engage in gaming, entertainment, and more.

A Glimpse into the Future

The SDV Expo Tokyo 2024 marks a pivotal moment for akaVerse and its partners. The groundbreaking advancements presented by akaVerse and its partners at SDV Expo Tokyo 2024 wouldn't be possible without a crucial driving force: FPT Automotive. This leading technology subsidiary of FPT Software, Vietnam's largest IT company, provided the key support that propelled this collaborative venture onto the international stage.

